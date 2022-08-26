WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Match 26, The Hundred Men's 2022

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match Preview

This season has been an utter disappointment for the Welsh Fire. They are yet to win a match this season. They have lost 6 matches in a row and are at the bottom of the points table. Their batters have failed miserably in all the games while the bowlers have done well. The likes of Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, David Miller, etc have failed very badly. They will look to play for pride and win the remaining two games including this one and end their campaign on a good note.

Northern Superchargers have been disappointing as well as a team. They are in 6th position with 2 wins in 6 games. They have lacked consistency as a team and that’s the main reason for their poor performance. Big names like Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, and David Willey have failed with the bat and it has cost them big time. The bowlers have been inconsistent as well. Northern Superchargers are also out of the top 3 race and they’ll also look to play for pride and win their remaining games.

WEF vs NOS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Match 26, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date and Time: 26th August 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

WEF vs NOS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens will be a two-paced one. Batting won’t be as easy here as it has been at other grounds. Spinners and bowlers who use cutters and variations will be very useful on this deck. Batters will have to get in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here is 154 runs in 55 T20 games. In 20 matches out of the 55, the score has been below 150 runs. Teams chasing have won 27 games.

WEF vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment but the Nothern SUperchargers are in a way better position than the Welsh Fire and will start as the favorites to win this game.

Predicted WEF vs NOS Playing XI

Welsh Fire may bring in Tom Banton for Jacob Bethell or maybe both of them can play as Banton can replace Joe Clarke.

Dwayne Bravo has left for the CPL and Wayne Parnell should replace him in the eleven for the Northern Superchargers.

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke/Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Dwaine Pretorius, Matthew Critchley, David Payne, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Hose, Harry Brook, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Ben Raine, Craig Miles

Top Captaincy Choices for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth is the best captaincy choice for this game. Lyth has been in amazing form in this season so far. Lyth has scored 3 half-centuries (51, 79 and 56), two ducks and 46 runs in the last game. He has either scored zero or has scored big up until now. Lyth will look to score big in this game as well. He will be an important fantasy pick for this match.

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius will be a top captaincy option because of his all-round qualities. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is known for his slower deliveries and cutters. Pretorius is a big hitter and can score quickly down the order for Welsh Fire. He scored 23 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game.

David Willey: David Willey has been off-colour in this edition of the Hundred but he is a quality all-rounder and will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Willey will bat in the middle order and he’ll bowl his full quota of sets. He is known for swinging the new ball and picking up early wickets. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a must-pick for this game.

Budget Pick for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

Ish Sodhi (8.5 Credits): Ish Sodhi, surprisingly, has a very less selection percentage despite bowling well in the first game that he played this season. Sodhi picked 2 wickets against the London Spirit. He has been a consistent performer and a wicket-taker for New Zealand and will be a great budget pick for your fantasy teams. He will be an important fantasy pick for this match.

Differential Picks for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy will be the perfect differential pick for your fantasy teams. Du Plooy has looked in great touch with the bat in the two games that he has played this season. He scored 37 in the first game and 30 in the last game. His strike rate has been on the higher side as well. Du Plooy will bat a bit low but considering the batting form of Welsh Fire he should get to face enough deliveries. His importance increases multi-folds if Welsh Fire is batting first.

Ben Raine: Ben Raine is also a top differential pick for this game. Raine will bowl with the new ball and then a set in the death overs. Raine bowls tight lines and lengths and has a good variation as well. He has done well in the last few games. He picked one wicket in the last match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - Adam Lyth, VC - Dwaine Pretorius

If NOS Bats First: C - Faf du Plessis, VC - David Wiese

Mega League Team for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - David Willey, VC - Ben Duckett

If NOS Bats First: C - Adam Hose, VC - Jake Ball

Which Contests to Join for WEF vs NOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.