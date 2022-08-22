WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Match 22, The Hundred Men's 2022

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match Preview

Welsh Fire’s horrible performance in The Hundred continues. They are at the bottom of the points table as they’ve lost all the 4 games that they have played till now. They are the only team who is yet to win a game in this season. They were defeated by 47 runs in their last game. Their batters have been below average and it’s the main reason for their poor performance. They have the likes of David Miller, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Sam Hain, etc but most of them have been below par with the bat. They are out of the next round and will look to play for pride. Welsh Fire will look to settle the score with the Southern Brave and register their first win of this season.

Southern Brave are in a similar position. They have won only one game out of 5 played that too against the Welsh Fire in the opening game of the season. The defending champions have disappointed this season. They are in 7th position in the point table. Despite having players like James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Tim David in their line-up, the Southern Brave have failed to perform as a team. They are also out of the next round. Southern Brave will look to do a double on the Welsh Fire.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Match 22, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

WEF vs SOB Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Sophia Gardens was a little two paced in the last game. Run scoring wasn’t easy, especially boundary hitting. It is expected to be more or less the same for this game as well. Spinners and bowlers with variations will be very crucial on this pitch. Batters will have to settle in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here is 154 runs in T20s. Chasing sides have won 27 T20 out of 54 games played here. Teams batting first have won both the games in this season. Batting first may be the right way to go on this pitch.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are struggling and are evenly matched. It’s very difficult to predict a winner but the Welsh Fire have been in slightly better form than the Southern Brave and they are expected to win their first game of this season.

Predicted WEF vs SOB Playing XI

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Matthew Critchley, Adam Zampa, David Payne, Jake Ball

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Daniel Moriarty, Michael Hogan

Top Captaincy Choices for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

Dwaine Pretorius: Dwaine Pretorius will be the best captaincy option for this game. Pretorius will bowl his full quota of sets and will bat in the lower order. He was excellent in the last game scoring 29 runs and picking up 2 wickets. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a great fantasy pick for your fantasy teams.

James Vince: James Vince started off the tournament really well as he scored 71* runs in the first game of this season against the Welsh Fire but he has been cold with the bat after that game. He has looked in good touch but has failed to score big. Vince is once again against the Welsh Fire and he might score big in this game as well. He will be the best batter for his team and a top captaincy choice.

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett has been the only consistent batter for the Welsh Fire. Duckett hasn’t performed that well but such has been the performance of the Welsh Fire. He scored 25 in the last game. Duckett will bat at number 3 and will be a crucial part of his team’s batting unit. He is a good player of spin and will look to score runs in this game. Duckett will be a good captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

David Payne (8.5 Credits): David Payne is a good left-arm pace bowler known for swinging the new ball and picking up early wickets. He is also decent in the death overs and will be a key bowler for his team. He was wicket-less in the last game but picked up 2 wickets in the game before that. Payne will be a top budget pick for this game.

Michael Hogan (8.5 Credits): Michael Hogan will bowl with the new ball and then in the back end of the innings. He has been in good form. He bowls good line and length with the new ball and uses his cutters and variations in the death overs. Hogan picked up one wicket in the last game. He will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke will be a top differential pick for this game. Clarke is an aggressive batter and likes to take the attack to the opposition. He will open the innings for the Welsh Fire. He has been far from his best but he has shown glimpses of returning back in form and this might be the game where he scores big. He scored 25 runs in the last game. Clarke will give points from wicket-keeping as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - Dwaine Pretorius, VC - James Vince

If SOB Bats First: C - Quinton de Kock, VC - Jake Ball

Mega League Team for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

If WEF Bats First: C - Ben Duckett, VC - Adam Zampa

If SOB Bats First: C - Joe Clarke, VC - Tom Banton

Which Contests to Join for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.