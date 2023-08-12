WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Welsh Fire are in good form and will have the advantage of playing at their home ground. Expect them to register another victory.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

Date

12 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Stevie Eskinazi’s last five scores: 43, 1, 31, 3* & 38. He made 31 in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Joe Clarke has only 27 runs in four innings against Southern Brave.

Joe Clarke at Cardiff in The Hundred: 126 runs, 100 balls, 21 avg & 126 SR.

Joe Clarke vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 77 runs, 62 balls, 124.19 SR & 4 dismissals.

Joe Clarke vs Craig Overton in the T20s: 2 runs, 8 balls, 25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Luke Wells’ last five scores: 2, 12, 24, 57 & 1. He made 24 in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Tom Abell’s last five scores: 23*, 0, 11, 8 & 15. He made 11 in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Glenn Phillips has 55 runs in three innings against Southern Brave.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 6, 6, 22, 19 & 20.

Glenn Phillips at Cardiff in The Hundred: 164 runs, 101 balls, 41 avg & 162.37 SR.

David Willey has 77 runs at a strike rate of 140 in three innings against Southern Brave. He has 2 wickets against Southern Brave.

David Willey vs Tymal Mills in the T20s: 44 runs, 25 balls, 176 SR & 3 dismissals.

David Willey’s last five scores: 15*, 13, 31, 3* & 10.

David Willey has 2 wickets in two innings at Cardiff in The Hundred.

David Willey’s last five figures: 0/2, 0/18, 1/40, 2/17 & 1/23.

Ben Green made 16 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Ben Green’s last five scores: 25, 16, 2, 2 & 35*.

Ben Green’s last five figures: 0/13, 2/26, 0/10, 3/25 & 1/38.

Shaheen Afridi took a solitary wicket against Southern Brave. He took 2 wickets in his only innings at Cardiff.

Roelof van der Merwe has 2 wickets in two innings against Southern Brave.

Roelof van der Merwe’s last five figures: 2/16, 1/11, 1/33, 1/36 & 1/34.

Haris Rauf snared 3 wickets in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 2/20, 0/27, 3/27, 0/15 & 2/32.

David Payne has 3 wickets in five innings against Southern Brave.

David Payne at Cardiff in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 33.50 avg, 21.83 SR & 9.21 economy rate.

Devon Conway has 27 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire. He made 23 runs in his only innings at Cardiff.

Devon Conway vs Haris Rauf in the T20s: 37 runs, 33 balls, 112.12 SR & 4 dismissals.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 0, 15, 4, 16 & 38.

Finn Allen has 23 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 13, 10, 21, 28 & 4.

Finn Allen vs left-arm orthodox in The Hundred: 22 runs, 22 balls, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

James Vince vs Welsh Fire: 182 runs, 123 balls, 60.67 avg & 148 SR. He made 40 runs in his only innings at Cardiff in the competition.

James Vince has been dismissed twice in 25 balls against left-arm orthodox bowlers in The Hundred.

James Vince vs Shaheen Afridi in the T20s: 44 runs, 39 balls, 112.82 SR & 3 dismissals.

James Vince’s last five scores: 19, 33, 18, 3 & 13.

Leus du Plooy has 67 runs at a strike rate of 142.55 in two innings against Southern Brave.

Leus du Plooy at Cardiff in The Hundred: 157 runs, 107 balls, 39.25 avg & 146.72 SR.

Leus du Plooy has been dismissed twice in 23 balls against left-arm orthodox in The Hundred.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 28, 18, 29, 8 & 30.

Joe Weatherley’s last five scores: 8*, 63*, 25, 29* & 10*.

Tim David has 12 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Tim David’s last five scores: 1*, 40, 2, 5 & 10*.

Tim David vs Shaheen Afridi in the T20s: 4 runs, 8 balls, 50 SR & 3 dismissals.

James Fuller has 2 wickets in three innings against Welsh Fire. He took 2 wickets in his only innings at Cardiff.

Rehan Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/21, 2/28, 0/17, 0/41 & 1/27.

Craig Overton has 4 wickets in three innings against Welsh Fire.

Tymal Mills has 2 wickets in three innings against Welsh Fire.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 1/36, 2/23, 1/24, 2/29 & 0/14.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The only game played in Cardiff this season was a rain-curtailed 40-ball per side. The batters enjoyed their time out in the middle. Another good batting track can be expected for this game. However, there will be some help for the pacers with the new ball.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 16°C, with some chances of rain.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Stevie Eskinazi, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Joe Weatherley, Tim David, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Matthew Fisher, Tymal Mills.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Willey: David Willey is easily the most popular pick for the captaincy role in this game. He contributes with both bat and ball. There will be some assistance available with the new ball, and Willey can exploit it.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway hasn’t set the stage on fire yet this season. However, he is a quality batter and will be eager to better his numbers. A good knock might just be around the corner.

James Vince: James Vince has a fine record against Welsh Fire. He is a seasoned campaigner who can dismantle any bowling unit on his day. Hence, Vince can be a good captaincy choice for the game.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Abell: Tom Abell can be a good differential pick for this game. He is expected to bat at No. 4 and can play a good innings if a couple of wickets fall early.

Tim David: Tim David has been selected by less than 35% of users, making him a nice differential pick. He can hit the ball long and fetch crucial points while batting in the lower order.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joe Weatherley: Joe Weatherley might not have a lot of say in this game and can be avoided.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Tim David and Tymal Mills.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Leus du Plooy, Ben Green and Haris Rauf.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Luke Wells and Tymal Mills.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Leus du Plooy, Stevie Eskinazi and Haris Rauf.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction:

Welsh Fire are in good form and will have the advantage of playing at their home ground. Expect them to register another victory.

