WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 4, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, team and Tips for the Hundred Women's match between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match Preview

Welsh Fire Women will host the Birmingham Phoenix in Match 4 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Welsh Fire will have a new captain in Tammy Beaumont. Hayley Matthews and Rachael Haynes are top overseas names in their squad. Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey are other two overseas names which will boost their bowling this season. The Fire finished last in the points table last season and also lost to the Phoenix in their visit to Edgbaston. They will be looking to have a much better season and start their campaign with a win against a strong Birmingham Phoenix.

On the other side, Birmingham Phoenix had a much better season comparatively. They finished third in the points table and failed to go through to the final due to defeat against the Invincibles in the eliminator. They have a very strong squad on paper. Amy Jones and Evelyn Jones are definitely going to be their strength as the local stars. Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Deepti Sharma addition as all-rounders are only going to make things easier for the Phoenix. After missing out on a Final berth, the Birmingham based franchise will be hoping to go one step further this season and start their season with a win over the Welsh Fire.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 4, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, Friday, 7:00 PM IST

WEF-W vs BPH-W Venue and Pitch Report

Sophia Gardens was a low scoring ground in the last season of The Hundred. The average first innings score was around 110. Batting first has not been easy at this ground but there has been a change of events this season. Therefore we might see a much more balanced pitch for the batters and can see teams scoring more than the last year’s average score.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix is looking more balanced on paper. They clearly have a better batting line-up and good variety of bowlers. They will be starting this match as the favorites.

Predicted WEF-W vs BPH-W Playing XI

Welsh Fire Women : Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Fran Wilson, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Alex Hartley, Nicola Carey, Nicole Harvey.

Birmingham Phoenix Women : Evelyn Jones, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Emily Arlott, Sophie Molineux, Issy Wong, Abtaha Maqsood.

Top Captaincy Choices for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is coming into the Hundred on the back of a brilliant Commonwealth Games. She finished the tournament as the second highest run scorer with 177 runs in five matches. In addition, she took 6 wickets with the ball as well. The White Fern international is a must as captain in one of your XIs.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is easily one of the top captaincy choices for this match. She was the highest run scorer and highest wicket taker for Welsh Fire last year. Her all-round abilities are very important for the Fire to do well this season.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is coming into this tournament on the back of a great bowling performance in the Commonwealth Games. She was also the highest wicket taker for her side London Spirits last year. Sharma will be playing for the Phoenix this season and will start this game as one of the top captaincy choices.

Budget Picks for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Evelyn Jones (8.5 Credits): Evelyn Jones was the highest run getter for her side Birmingham Phoenix last year. She scored 233 runs in 9 games. She also had a good domestic season with Central Sparks. She will only cost 8.5 CR which makes it even better for your XI.

Kirstie Gordon (8.5 Credits): Gordon was the joint second highest wicket taker in the first edition of The Hundred last year. She has been retained by her side Birmingham for this season. The left arm spinner took 2 wickets against Welsh Fire last year. She will only cost 8.5 CR which makes her one of the best budget picks for this match.

Differential Pick for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Molineux: Sophie Molineux is coming back from an injury and there is a big question on her form which makes her the best differential pick for this match. Before getting injured she was a regular for the Australian team. The left arm spinner will be eyeing to earn her spot back and start the Hundred on a high.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Hayley Matthews, VC - Amy Jones

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Rachael Haynes, VC - Deepti Sharma

Mega League Team for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Evelyn Jones, VC - Tammy Beaumont

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Kirstie Gordon

Which Contests to Join for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.