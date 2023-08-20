WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, WEF-W should win this match against LNS-W.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women

Date

20th August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

WEF-W are currently sitting at third position in the points table with four wins out of the six games they have played.

LNS-W on the other side has won just one game out of their six games so far.

Sarah Glenn is undoubtedly LNS-W's best player this season. She has taken 9 wickets in just four innings at an incredible strike rate of 8.88.

Amelia Kerr has taken 5 wickets in the last two games and also scored an unbeaten 60 in the last game against Northern Superchargers.

Tammy Beaumont has over 200 runs for WEF-W so far including a century in the last game.

Shabnim Ismail is their best bowler with 9 wickets in five games. She has 3 wickets in two games at Cardiff.

Pick Hayley Matthews if she is fit and ready to play.

LNS-W has won each of the two games they have played against WEF-W in the history of this competition.

Cardiff has been a high scoring game with both of the games played going over 140-run team total.

Danielle Gibson has an impressive all-round record against WEF-W. She is the highest run-scorer in the fixtures involving these two sides and has taken 3 wickets at a strike rate of 8.33.

Freya Davies is the top wicket taker in the fixtures involving these two sides with four wickets at a strike rate of 10.

Pick only spinners amongst the bowlers in at least one of your teams.

Make captains from top four batters' names from both the sides.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has been a good one for the batters. There is a good chance we will get to see a high scoring game. Spinners do get some assistance from the surface in the middle but batters will dominate the major part of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should bat first.



Weather Report

Rain is predicted during the first half of the day in Cardiff. However, it is expected to remain clear during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Ella McCaughan, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Shabnim lsmail, Claire Nicholas.

London Spirit Women: Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Heather Knight (c), Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Niamh Holland, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Tara Norris, Alice Monaghan

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont scored a brilliant century in her last outing at Cardiff. She is currently the highest run-scorer for WEF-W and third in the overall top run-scorer list in the tournament. She has 213 runs in five games, including a century and a half century.

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail has 3 wickets in two games at Cardiff this season. Overall, she has been WEF-W's best bowler this season with 9 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 11.11. It is advisable to keep her as one of your captaincy choices for this game.

Amelia Kerr: The Kiwi has been one of the best players for LNS-W this season. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd. In addition, she is coming on the back of an impressive performance with both bat and ball in LNS-W's last game against the Superchargers.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tara Norris: Tara Norris can make a huge difference on her good days. Despite underperforming with the ball in the tournament so far, this one game at Cardiff will be worth taking a risk on her. In addition, she has not been even picked by 10% of the teams as of writing this.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris has been selected by 9% of the teams as of writing this. And rightly so as she could only earn 76 points in four games she has played. However, considering the conditions for the batters at Cardiff, it is advisable to pick Harris as one of your differential options for this match.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Charlie Dean: The LNS-W spinner has not been as consistent by her standard. In addition, the conditions at Cardiff might not be the best for her. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your XI ahead of this game.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Ghosh, Elwiss, Hartley, Griffiths

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bryce, Harris, Norris, Filer

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Beaumont, Ghosh, Hartley, Nicholas

If LNS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Gibson, Harris, Bryce, Filer

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, WEF-W should win this match against LNS-W.