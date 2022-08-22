WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 14, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Predictions, team and tips for the Hundred Women's match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Welsh Fire Women will host the Southern Brave Women in Match 14 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Welsh Fire has not really got their campaign running as they would have liked to, having lost the first two games of the 2022 season. The Cardiff-based franchise will be looking for a win desperately and will be expecting to perform out of their skin against the Southern Brave who are yet to lose a game in the competition. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table and really need to get their things right before it's too late.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave have won all the three matches they have played so far and are currently placed second in the points table. Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt and Amanda Wellington have been in terrific form. They do not need to change much and should be looking to continue the way they have been playing.

Southern Brave have won both the games played between these two sides last year and will be hoping to build on the lead with another win in Cardiff.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 14, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

WEF-W vs SOB-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens played very well in the first match played at this venue this season. The pace bowlers have been the top wicket takers at this venue. The average winning score is around 150. The team winning the toss will be batting first.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction

Southern Brave will definitely start this match as the favorites, having won all the games played so far. They are clearly the better side on paper and are expected to get the better of the hosts.

Predicted WEF-W vs SOB-W Playing XI

Welsh Fire Women : Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas

Southern Brave Women : Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Top Captaincy Choices for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Smriti Mandhana: The star opener has been in terrific form. Her last two scores in the competition are 43(25) and 46(25). The left-hander scored 78 and an unbeaten 61 in two games against Welsh Fire last season. She is definitely one of the top choices for captaincy in this fixture.

Dani Wyatt: Dani Wyatt is currently the highest run-scorer for the Braves. The opener scored 110 runs with a highest score of 74. She scored 53 off 34 against Welsh Fire in the last encounter between these two teams.

Heyley Matthews: Heyley Matthews has been the biggest positive for the Welsh franchise once again. She is coming into this fixture on the back of a superb innings, scoring 69 off 41 against the Manchester Original. The all-rounder

Budget Picks for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Amanda Wellington (8.5 Credits): The Australian leg spinner is one of the top budget picks you can have in the entire tournament. She is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 7 wickets in the first three matches. She took 2 for 19 in her last trip to Cardiff last year.

Lauren Bell (8.5 Credits): The Cardiff pitch has been assisting the pace bowlers this summer. Lauren Bell is one bowler who can use the conditions very well. The seamer took 2 for 19 last year at this venue. She will only cost 8.5 CR, making her one of the best budget picks for this match.

Differential Pick for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is the best differential pick for this match. The Australian failed to deliver in the first two games she played. However, he has been brilliant for Australia which shows what she can do with both bat and ball in this format.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Tammy Beaumont, VC - Sophia Dunkley

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Smriti Mandhana, VC - Amanda Wellington

Mega League Team for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Hayley Matthews, VC - Danny Wyatt

If SOB-W Bats First: C -Tahlia McGrath, VC - Lauren Bell

Which Contests to Join for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.