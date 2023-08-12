WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction:Considering the current form and the team on paper, WEF-W should win this match against SOB-W.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Southern Brave Women

Date

12th August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

WEF-W is placed at the top of the league standings with three consecutive wins.

SOB-W, on the other hand, has won three games as well and are sitting at the second position in the league standings.’

SOB-W lost only one out of their three games and that came against WEF-W.

WEF-W scored 165 while SOB-W came close but fell 4 runs short of the target.

Hayley Matthews was the star for WEF-W, scoring highest for her side and took a wicket with the ball as well.

Matthews is also one of the top wicket takers in the fixtures involving these two sides.

Shabnim Ismail has taken 3 wickets each in the last two games, including a hattrick in the last game.

Tammy Beaumont scored a half century in WEF-W's last win over Bermingham.

Mandhana, Bouchier, Wyatt have been SOB-W’s top performers with the bat. Mandhana is also the highest run-scorer in the fixtures involving these two sides with an average of 76 before this season.

Mandhana further added another unbeaten 70 when these two teams met earlier this season.

Wyatt also scored an impressive 67 and added 96 runs for the first wicket.

Georgia Adams, on the other hand, is the tournament's best bowler currently. She has 10 wickets in four matches already.

Lauren Bell has done well against WEF-W in the past as she has 4 wickets and all of those came at Sophia Gardens.

Anya Shrubsole took 3 wickets when these two sides met each other at Sophia Gardens.

Sophia Dunkley was the top scorer for her side when these two teams met last time. However, she has switched her side now and will be in action against her former side for the first time.

Pick one team at least with mostly seamers.

Pick one team with top four batters only from team batting second.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is generally a two paced one. Both seamers and spinners use the slowish character of the surface and make things difficult for the batters. The first innings score is expected to be around 110. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a chance of relentless rain throughout the day in Cardiff.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Kristen Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas.

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Mary Taylor.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will undoubtedly start as one the top players to watch out for in this game. She is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 144 runs in four games, including two half centuries. In addition, Mandhana has 76 average against WEF-W in the tournament's history.

Georgia Adams: Georgia Adams will be another top captaincy option ahead of this game. She has got off to a great start of the 2023 season. The SOB-W's bowler is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in four games.

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is currently WEF-W highest wicket taker. She is coming into this match on the back of two consecutive 3-wicket hauls. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy choices ahead of this game.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anya Shrubsole: Anya Shrubsole took 3 wickets when these two sides met last time at Sophia Gardens. Despite being a veteran of the game, Shrubsole is not amongst the most picked players for this game. Therefore, picking her as a differential pick can make a huge difference to your chances with your XI.

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell is selected not even by half of the teams as of writing this. She has had a very good record against the Welsh Franchise in the past and is coming into this match on the back of a 2-wicket haul. She will be a near perfect pick which will be a big difference maker to your points tally.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Claire Nicholas: Nicholas has taken only one wicket in three games. She will be a risky choice coming into this match. It is advisable to avoid picking her any of your XIs ahead of this game.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Shrubsole, Wyatt, Moore, Elwiss

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of three of Beaumont, Tryon, Griffiths, Davies

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Davies, Tryon, Griffiths, Mandhana

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Beaumont, Elwiss, Matthews, Kemp

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction:

