WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for 1st Test Match June 16-20, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates: Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2022

Get Dream11 Prediction and team for the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua, starting June 16.

Bangladesh will play West Indies in two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs during a month-long tour.

WI vs BAN Dream 11 Match preview

West Indies have been impressive in the four home Test series since the start of 2021, having drawn against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, before registering a 1-0 win in a three-match affair against a Joe Root led England earlier this year. Skipper Craig Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood remain their key batters, to go with the promising wicket-keeper batter Joshua de Silva, who scored a maiden Test hundred in a 10-wicket win against England in Grenada. Jayden Seales has been a consistent bowler for the side, alongside the seasoned Alzarri Joseph, with Kyle Mayers’ all-round skills lending the side a much needed balance and depth.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, had a great start to the year with a historic win over New Zealand at the Bay Oval, before losing four and drawing one of the next five. They were downed 1-0 by Sri Lanka at home most recently, and will now be under a new, yet familiar leader. Shakti Al Hasan has been named the captain after Mominul Haque resigned from the role two weeks ago, ending a stint that had begun in October 2019. The team has quality and experience on the batting front with Tamim Iqbal, Shakib, Mominul and Liton Das. Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam and Shakib among others make for a fine bowling attack.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date and time: June 16-June 20, 10 AM local, 7:30 PM IST

WI vs BAN Venue and Pitch Report

Six of the 11 Tests played at this venue since 2008 have ended in a draw, including each of the last three games. When Bangladesh played here last, they were skittled out for 43 and 144 to go down by an innings and 219 runs - the former being their lowest ever Test innings total. Teams could look to bat first considering a true pitch at the start.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

West Indies have won 12 of the 18 head-to-head Tests with Bangladesh having won four, and the recent form once again puts hosts as firm favourites. However, Bangladesh could seek inspiration from their 2-0 win back home in 2018, and a historic one back in 2009 in the Caribbean, wherein Shakib and Tamim had played their parts.

Probable WI vs BAN Playing XI

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, N Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Joshua Da Silva, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahim

Top Captaincy Choices for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

Kraigg Brathwaite: Kraigg Brathwaite has been one of West Indies’ most consistent batters in recent years, scoring tough runs at the top. He’d scored 156 and a gritty 56* to help West Indies salvage a draw in the second Test against England, before leading them to a series-clinching win in the third.

Shakib Al Hasan: The fourth-ranked Test all-rounder currently, Shakib is usually an automatic pick in most fantasy teams, given his overall expertise. He’d be even more keen to leave a mark as captain, and his previous experience of having played in the Caribbean could come in handy.

Litton Das: Litton Das is currently the top-ranked batter from either side in the ICC Test Batting rankings, currently at No.12, following his recent brilliance. He had scored 86 and 102 across two Tests against New Zealand at the start of the year, and recently went 88, 141 and 52 against Sri Lanka at home.

Budget Picks for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

Nkrumah Bonner (8.5 credits): Bonner already has two Test hundreds from 12 games to his name, the recent one coming against England at the very same venue. He could also be a contributor with the ball, having already bagged a first-class five-for with his leg breaks.

Taijul Islam (8.5 credits): Taijul is Bangladesh’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 158 scalps at 33.08, only behind Shakib’s tally of 224. He has been a consistent performer over the years for his side, and could once again be a leading bowler in conditions that could aid spin as the game progresses.

Differential Pick for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joshua da Silva: Joshua da Silva has shown plenty of promise with both bat and glove-work in a fairly new Test career. He’s capable to play a long innings, even while batting with the tail, as was evident during his maiden Test hundred few months ago.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

If West Indies bat first: C - Kraigg Brathwaite, VC - Shakib Al Hasan

If Bangladesh bat first: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC - Kraigg Brathwaite

Mega League Team for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

If West Indies bat first: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC: Kyle Mayers

If Bangladesh bat first: C - Litton Das, VC: Kraig Brathwaite

Which Contests to Join for WI vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.



