WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are strong and will form a good contest. However, England might just prevail in the end.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG T20I series

Match

West Indies vs England 1st T20I

Date

13 December 2023

Time

3:30 AM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Nicholas Pooran has 235 runs at an average of 29.37 and a strike rate of 116.91 in nine T20I innings against England. He also has two fifties against them.

Rovman Powell has 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 184.21 in four T20I innings against England. He also has a century against them.

Romario Shepherd has 61 runs at a strike rate of 160.52 in three T20I innings against England. He also has 6 wickets at 13 balls apiece in five T20I innings against them.

Jason Holder has 17 wickets at an average of 12.82 and a strike rate of 10.41 in eight T20I innings against England. He also has a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Akeal Hosein has 10 wickets at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 12.60 in six T20I innings against England. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jos Buttler has 204 runs at an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 129.93 in ten T20I innings against West Indies. He also has a fifty against them.

Liam Livingstone has 34 runs at a strike rate of 113.33 in four T20I innings against West Indies. He also has 4 wickets at 12 balls apiece in three T20I innings against them.

Moeen Ali has 126 runs at a strike rate of 134.04 in ten T20I innings against West Indies. He also has 8 wickets at 15.75 balls apiece in seven T20I innings against them.

Adil Rashid has 22 wickets at an average of 10.95 and a strike rate of 11.54 in 13 T20I innings against West Indies. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 162 in five full T20Is in Barbados since 2021, with the teams batting first, winning four of the five games here. The pacers have taken 57.35% of wickets in this period. A total of around 165 can be a winning one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with some chances of rain during match hours, is forecast.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy choice for this game. Pooran has been in terrific form in T20s this year and will look to extend his good run. He will bat in the top order.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Jacks will bat in the top order and cause serious damage to the West Indies bowling lineup. He can also bowl a couple of overs in the middle.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy pick for the game. He will open the innings and has found ample success in this position in the past. Buttler’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Top Differential Picks

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has a low selection % of less than 28 as of now. He has a terrific bowling record against England and picks wickets almost every time against them. Not to forget, Holder can also contribute with the bat.

Gus Atkinson: Gus Atkinson has been selected by less than 19% of people as of now. Atkinson will get some assistance from the deck, as is always the case here in Barbados. He can bowl at pace and unsettle the West Indies batters.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Players to Avoid

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett might not be as effective in this game and can be avoided.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rovman Powell, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein and Gus Atkinson.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Alzarri Joseph.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Jason Holder and Adil Rashid.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Alzarri Joseph.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are strong and will form a good contest. However, England might just prevail in the end.

