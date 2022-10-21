WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – West Indies vs Ireland Match 11, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

WI vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

It’s a do-or-die game between West Indies and Ireland. The winner of this game will qualify for the Super 12 Round. So both the teams are expected to be on their toes and a thriller of a game is expected between them.

West Indies started off poorly but they bounced back strongly and defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their last game. Batting, especially the middle order is the biggest concern for West Indies in this tournament. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks and others have failed to perform consistently. The opening pair too has not been that impressive for them.

The bowlers have the match winners for them. Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder are in exceptional form and they’ve led the bowling unit quite well. Obed McCoy is yet to perform with the ball and so does Akeal Hosein. Odean Smith has also been below average but they have not utilised him quite well. West Indies need to play as a group and they’ll surely qualify for the Super 12 Round if they can do that.

Ireland too won their last game after losing their first game of the tournament. It was a morale-boosting win for them as they were in a difficult situation and they won the game from there thanks to Curtis Campher who was assisted well by George Dockrell. Ireland also has similar issues at the top and middle order in the batting department. Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector are yet to fire with the bat.

Their bowlers are in great form and they’ll look to continue that in this game as well. Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Curtis Campher are looking good as their pacers. The spin department can improve as Simi Singh hasn’t been that effective but he has bowled decently. Gareth Delaney is bowling one or two overs while George Dockrell has bowled only one over in 2 matches. Ireland depends heavily on their all-rounders and they have to potential to beat any side and they’ll look to do just that in this match.

WI vs IRE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: West Indies vs Ireland, Match 11, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 21st October 2022, Friday, 9:30 AM IST

WI vs IRE Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Hobart has been a good one for batting. The average first innings score here is 154 runs. The pacers have got a lot of assistance from the pitch, especially in the second innings under the lights. Spinners won’t get much off the pitch but they will be important as it’s a day game. Chasing sides have won only 2 out of 7 T20Is played here. Teams will prefer chasing.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s almost impossible to predict the winner of this game. West Indies, however, are expected to edge Ireland as they have some of the best players of the shortest format.

Predicted WI vs IRE Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles/Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirne(c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for WI vs IRE Dream11 Match

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be an ideal captaincy pick. He is in the form of his life and is picking wickets for fun in every game. He is bowling well in all phases. Joseph bowls at a high pace, he’s nailing the yorker and troubling the batters with his hard lengths. He is a must-pick for this game.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher showed his class in the last game. He has done well in chases previously as well. He will be an excellent captaincy option, especially when Ireland bowls first. Campher will bowl 3-4 overs and will bat in the middle order. We all saw what he is capable of with both bat and the ball, in the last game.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has been super consistent and will be the best captaincy choice in fantasy cricket. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game and 3 in the last game. He will fetch points from batting as well.

Differential Picks for WI vs IRE Dream11 Match

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein is an excellent differential pick for this game. He hasn’t been at his best in the first two games but he’s a quality player and is expected to do well in this game. Akeal will be very important in this match as Ireland doesn’t have any left-hand batter in their line-up and Akeal can go through their batting if he gets going. He is handy with the bat as well.

Andy Balbirnie: Andry Balbirnie has looked in all sorts in the two games till now. He is out of form with the bat but he’ll look to lead from the front in this do-or-die game for Ireland. He can score big once he gets going and he can fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket if he does that. Balbirnie will be a top differential pick.

Simi Singh: Simi Singh is another great differential pick for your fantasy teams. There are three left-hand batters in the Windies top order and Ireland will look to use him against them. Singh is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs if he gets to bat.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WI vs IRE Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Jason Holder, VC - Curtis Campher

If IRE Bats First: C - Lorcan Tucker, VC - Joshua Little

Mega League Team for WI vs IRE Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Alzarri Joseph, VC - Mark Adair

If IRE Bats First: C - Akeal Hosein, VC - Kyle Mayers

Which Contests to Join for WI vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.