WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – West Indies vs Scotland, Match 3, Group B, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Get WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the third T20 World Cup 2022 match between West Indies and Scotland.

WI vs SCO Dream11 Match Preview

West Indies have struggled as a team in recent times in the shortest format. They have failed to perform consistently and they must play as a group if they are to do well in this World Cup. They lost their last 2 T20Is against Australia while UAE came very close to defeating them. The batters must take responsibility with the bat. The inconsistent performance of the batting group is a big reason for their failures in the recent T20Is.

The bowling looks settled with the likes of Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy in the pace department and Akeal Hosein leading the spin department alongside Yannic Cariah. Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell can also roll their arms. West Indies need to bat well and they’ll be the team to beat if they can do that.

Scotland, meanwhile, also needs to perform as a team and they are known for doing that. They have many quality players like Mark Watt, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, etc. Their batting unit looks settled and they are in good form as well. The only thing going against Scotland is that they haven’t played a lot of T20Is recently and need to adapt quickly. They’ll look to kickstart their World Cup campaign with a win against the 2-times World T20 Champions.

WI vs SCO Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, Match 3, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, Monday, 9:30 AM IST

WI vs SCO Venue and Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval is a good venue for batting. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and it has been 155 in 2022. The batters can play their shots on this pitch. Leg spinners and pacers have been successful at this venue. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Chasing sides have won 22 out of 52 T20 games played at this venue.

WI vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

West Indies will start as the favourites but Scotland is more than capable of defeating any side. It should be a cracker of a game.

Predicted WI vs SCO Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Obed McCoy

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Dacey, Brad Wheal

Top Captaincy Choices for WI vs SCO Dream11 Match

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be an ideal captaincy pick. He is in red-hot form at the moment and is picking wickets for fun. He was the highest wicket-taker in CPL 2022 and picked up 5 wickets in the two games against Australia. Joseph can fetch plenty of points with his bowling, especially if he’s bowling first.

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is another player for the West Indies who has been in great form recently. He is performing with both the bat and the ball. He will open the innings and will look to exploit the field restrictions in the first six overs. Mayers was in excellent form in the CPL and looked in good touch against Australia as well. He will be a top captaincy choice.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be a top fantasy pick for this match. The West Indian all-rounder is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. He will contribute with both bat and the ball. He will bowl in the power play and then one or two overs in the death. Holder is capable with the bat as well and can score batting quickly down the order. He will be a perfect captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Differential Picks for WI vs SCO Dream11 Match

Calum MacLeod: Calum MacLeod will bat at number 5 for Scotland. He has been in excellent form in recent times and will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams. He has 2 centuries and two 70+ scores in his last 5 innings. 4 of them were in ODI cricket but it shows how good he has been with the bat. He will be a must-pick if Scotland bats first.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein surprisingly has been selected by only 10% of the users. He’s an excellent T20 player. He is a wicket-taker and bowls in the power play and then in the middle overs as well. Akeal is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat.

Brad Wheal: Brad Wheal will be one of the lead pacers for Scotland. He bowled in the last T20 World Cup and is in good form at the moment. He picked up 2 wickets in the practice game against the Netherlands. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WI vs SCO Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Kyle Mayers, VC - Jason Holder

If SCO Bats First: C - George Munsey, VC - Obed McCoy

Mega League Team for WI vs SCO Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Alzarri Joseph, VC - Richie Berrington

If SCO Bats First: C - Nicholas Pooran, VC - Brad Wheal

Which Contests to Join for WI vs SCO Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.