WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match 8, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match Preview

West Indies lost their first game by 42 runs against Scotland. Their batters failed miserably and there were many poor decisions from the captaincy perspective as well. The middle order threw away their wickets when they needed to bat sensibly. Consistency with the bat has been a big concern for the Windies in T20Is. Their batters need to be consistent if they are to qualify for the Super 12 round.

The bowling looks in a good position with the likes of Jason Holder, Alarri Joseph and Obed McCoy bowling well. Holder and Joseph both have been in excellent form recently and will be the main bowlers for their side. Akeal Hosein will be their lone spinner while Odean Smith and Kyle Mayers will bowl a few overs between them. West Indies need to be disciplined as a team and must win this game to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe started their 2022 T20 World Cup journey in style as they defeated Ireland by 31 runs in their opening game of the tournament. Their batting unit is over-dependent on Sikandar Raza and the others need to step up with the bat, especially senior batters like Sean Williams and Craig Ervine. Their lower order is in good form with the bat.

Zimbabwe bowled really well and they’ll look to continue that in this game as well. Richard Ngarava swung the new ball while Blessing Muzarabani exploited the conditions to the fullest and didn’t allow the Irish batters to settle in. Tendai Chatara also bowled well and picked up 2 wickets. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza will be the spinners. Luke Jongwe is also there for the death overs with his variations. Zimbabwe is in good form as a team and they’ll look to win this game and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the next round.

WI vs ZIM Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: West Indies vs Zimbabwe, Match 8, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

WI vs ZIM Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for the batters and there will be something for the bowlers as well. It was a little two-paced in the last game and the ball was gripping a bit in the second innings. Overall, it’s a good pitch for batting and the batters can play their shots. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers, especially in the second innings under the lights. The average first innings score here is 164 runs. Chasing sides have won only 1 out of 5 T20Is played here. Teams may look to bat after winning the toss.

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

West Indies will start as the favourites but Zimbabwe is in great form and can defeat the 2-times World champions if they are taken lightly.

Predicted WI vs ZIM Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Top Captaincy Choices for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be an ideal captaincy pick. He is in red-hot form at the moment and is picking wickets for fun. He bowled really well in the first game and picked up 2 wickets. Joseph is a wicket-taker and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is in the form of his life. He has been scoring runs for fun. He’s the best batter for Zimbabwe in this tournament. Raza scored 82 (48) against Ireland. He will also bowl a few overs. He is timing the ball superbly and will be the best captaincy choice for this game.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be the safest captaincy pick for this match. The conditions will suit him and he took advantage of that in the first game. He picked up 2 wickets and then scored 38 runs with the bat. Holder is amongst the best all-rounders in the shortest format and he is in excellent form as well.

Differential Picks for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Luke Jongwe: Luke Jongwe will be a great differential pick for this game. He will be a key bowler for Zimbabwe as he’ll bowl 2 overs in the back end of the innings. He is a talented bowler and has performed consistently in recent times. Jongwe is handy with the bat as well. He scored a quickfire 20* against Ireland.

Ryan Burl: Ryan Burl got out cheaply in the first game but he’s a quality player and will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat in the lower order and may bowl a few overs as well. He is a hard hitter and can score big once he gets going. Burl is expected to do well in this match.

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwe line-up. He is a key part of their pace attack and is in good form as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game against Ireland. He will be an ideal differential pick, especially if Zimbabwe is bowling second as there was good assistance for the pacers under the lights with the new ball in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Sikandar Raza, VC - Jason Holder

If ZIM Bats First: C - Kyle Mayers, VC - Richard Ngarava

Mega League Team for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If WI Bats First: C - Alzarri Joseph, VC - Sean Williams

If ZIM Bats First: C - Obed McCoy, VC - Tendai Chatara

Which Contests to Join for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.