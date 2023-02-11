WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies Women and England Women.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Preview

West Indies women’s team is not giving a lot of confidence ahead of their first game in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. They are over-dependent on Hayley Matthews for doing the bulk of the scoring. Other batters need to step up if they are to win this game. The bowlers also need to be on their toes.

England, on the other hand, is one of the best teams in Women’s cricket and they’ll be the confident side coming into this match. They have good depth in their squad with many match-winners in their ranks. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt and others form a very strong core for the English women’s team who’ll look to kickstart their journey in the tournament with a win.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match West Indies Women vs England Women Date 11th February 2023

Time 6:30 PM IST

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side for this match. The spinners and slow bowlers will get good purchase off the pitch and the batters will have to get in before playing their shots. The average first innings score here in WT20Is is 112 runs.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No update on Stafanie Taylor’s fitness. She is expected to miss this game.

No such updates from the English team.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Chedain Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chenille Henry, Alliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher, Shakira Sleman, Shamillia Connell

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

England will be the clear favourites to win this game.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver will bat at number 4 and she’s expected to bowl 3-4 overs as well. She’s one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and will be an excellent captaincy choice. Sciver scored 51 (25) in one of the warm-up games.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone will enjoy bowling at Boland Park. She’s arguably the best spinner in women’s cricket and is capable with the bat as well. Ecclestone will be an ideal captaincy option.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. She’s the best player for her side and needs to lead from the front. Matthews will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes her a top captaincy pick.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sarah Glenn: Sarah Glenn will bowl 4 overs of her leg spin. She will get good assistance from the pitch and can pick up a few wickets in this game. Glenn will be an excellent differential pick.

Afy Fletcher: Afy Fletcher will be an ideal differential pick for this game. She’s very experienced and will lead the spin attack for her side. Fletcher was in good form in the warm-up games as well.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Amy Jones: Amy Jones will bat too low from her ideal position. She may fetch some points from wicket-keeping but here fantasy value is not that good. She will be our player to avoid.

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

WI-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team