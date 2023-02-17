WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 13, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs West Indies Women Match Preview

Both the teams have lost both of their first two games and will be keen to open their account in this match.

West Indies' poor tour of South Africa continues as they failed to turn things around in the first two World Cup games and are now almost out of the tournament with two of their group games remaining. They have ever lost against Ireland and will be hoping to continue their winning streak against them, getting their first win of this tournament.

Ireland, on the other side, had a promising start of the tournament with a win over the Aussies in one of the warm-up games but have not really been able to convert that form into the group stage. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table and are almost out of the semi-final race.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 13th Match

Date: 17th February 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands has been a two paced one. The first innings total is expected to be around 130. Anything over 140 will be difficult to chase. Both seamers and spinners get a hold on from the pitch. However, batters can open their arms after being settled, while a difficult pitch to bat on for the new batters. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time though.

Team News

No injuries and availability updates from both sides.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbell, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilla Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Shakera Selman

Ireland Women Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form and the players on paper there is not much of a difference between these two sides. However, if we keep past records in mind, West Indies should get better of Ireland in this match to get their first win of the tournament.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Stafanie Taylor: Stefanie Taylor is the top scorer in T20Is for West Indies against Ireland. She has an average of 83.5 against Ireland and a strike rate of over 160. In addition, she got some runs off her bat against India in the last game and is expected to continue her form in this match.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has a T20I century against Ireland in the past. She is also the second highest run scorer for West Indies against Ireland in T20Is. She will be a great captaincy choice for this match.

Gaby Lewis: Ireland's best batter had an off day in the last game against Pakistan but there is no doubt that she will be starting this game as one of the safe captaincy choices. She will open the innings and will be a brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this match.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chedean Nation: Chedean Nation is selected only by 13% of the teams, making her one of the best differential picks for this match. She has an average of 67 against Ireland in two innings and if opportunity arrives can make a difference in your points tally.

Shamilia Conell: Shamilia Conell has been failing to create an impact for West Indies in this tournament. But considering her abilities with the ball, it will be very difficult to keep a bowler like her quiet for long and this makes her another great differential pick for this match.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mary Waldron: Waldron has a good record against the West Indies but she is batting way down the order in this Ireland line-up. It is advisable to keep her out of your XI for this match.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team