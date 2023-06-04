YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Yorkshire should get the better of Derbyshire in this match. There is not much of a difference in both the teams considering their team on paper and form but Yorkshire playing at their home give them a slight edge over the visitors.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire

Date

4th June 2023

Time

4:00 PM IST

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Both the games here at Headingley this season have been won by the team batting first.

Scrimshaw has a strike rate of 10 against Yorkshire.

Mark Watt has 8 wickets against Yorkshire at a strike rate of 7.5.

Wayne Madsen has scored the highest number of runs in the fixtures between Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Ben Mike has 3 wickets in five overs at Headingley this season.

Yorkshire lost their highest wickets during the death overs at Headingley this season. Scrimshaw is the main man for Derbyshire in the death.

Spinners do not get many wickets here. They might play the role of a run stopper.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling second.

It is advisable to pick Matthew Fisher in one of your XIs if he plays.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Leeds in Headingley has been a good one for the batters. It is a perfect pitch for the batters with almost nothing for the bowlers. The first innings score is expected to be above 200. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day in Headingley. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Will Luxton, Matthew Revis, Shan Masood (c), Jordan Thompson, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Jonathan Tattersall, Dom Bess, Jafer Chohan

Derbyshire Playing XI: Luis Reece, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Brooke Guest (wk), Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen is having a dream season. He is currently the highest run getter in the tournament with 348 runs in five games, including four 50s and a century. There is no doubt he will be starting this game as one of the top captaincy picks.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan scored a 23-ball 50 last time these two sides met in Headingley. After a poor start this season, Malan has found form and scored runs in bulk in the last two games, including an 83 in the last match against Lancashire. He is currently Yorkshire’s best batter of the season with 247 runs in five games.

David Wiese: David Wiese will be another great captaincy choice in this match. The Namibian international has been a constant wicket-taker in this tournament so far. He already has seven wickets at a strike rate of 13.7 in four innings. In addition, his batting abilities down the order can make a big difference as well.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

George Scrimshaw: Scrimshaw will be a great differential pick for this game. He is having a below average season by his standard so far and has not been picked even by half of the teams as of now. He has 6 wickets against Yorkshire in his T20 career at an astonishing strike rate of 10. Last time

Tom Wood: Tom Wood will be another brilliant differential pick to be in your team considering his handful of runs in the only two games he played this season. He has been selected only by 17% of the teams as of now. He has earned 63 points at an average in the two games he has played this season.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shan Masood: Shan Masood will be playing for his former club for the first time since he left. He is having a below average season by his standard and seemed to be further pushed down in the batting order in the last match. It is advisable to avoid picking him as the Yorkshire skipper in this match.

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Revis, Mike, Zaman, Wood

If DER bat first

Complete team with three of Wood, Chohan, Watt, Zaman, Reece

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Thompson, Revis, Chappell, Bess

If DER bat first

Complete team with three of Watt, Zaman, Revis, Reece

YOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction:

Yorkshire should get the better of Derbyshire in this match. There is not much of a difference in both the teams considering their team on paper and form but Yorkshire playing at their home give them a slight edge over the visitors.