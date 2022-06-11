ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2022

Get Dream11 Prediction and team for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

Zimbabwe will be locking horns against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three match series, starting 11th June on Saturday. Zimbabwe is coming off a 3-0 defeat against Afghanistan in the recently concluded ODI series and will be looking to make things equal by clinching the T20I series. The hosts recently lost to Namibia by 3-2 and are in a very bad state at the moment. Chatara and Madhevere performances were the only positives for ZImbabwe from the Namibia series. They will be hoping to carry those positives and rise from the ruins as the world has already ruled them out against a very strong Afghanistan’s side.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is getting better and better with another series win against Zimbabwe. They swept Zimbabwe for 3-0 in the three ODI series and are in a very strong position to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. However, coming into this T20I series, they played a T20I game three months back in March. They lost one T20I against Bangladesh and came back very strongly in the second T20I to level the two match series. The rise of Fazal Haq Farooqi has been very exciting for Afghanistan cricket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz would be looking for runs after a poor ODI series. He has 218 career runs against Zimbabwe at an average of 43 and would be looking to carry on that form to win another series for Afghanistan.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, Saturday, 04:30 PM IST

ZIM vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The last series played at this venue last year saw an average first innings score of 170 throughout the three matches. We might not see much runs in the first two games at least, with already three ODI games being played on this wicket. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

In a total of 12 matches played between these two teams, Afghanistan came out as winners for freaking 11 times. Zimbabwe has won only once against Afghanistan. So, Afghanistan should be highly favorites coming into this game.

Probable ZIM vs AFG Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wessley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Richmond Mutumbani,Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi was highest wicket taker in the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe. He took 8 wickets at an average 10.75. He tops the scoring chart in the T20I matches between these two teams. He has 324 runs against Zimbabwe in his T20I career.

● Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan also took 7 wickets in the ODI series. He was the second highest wicket taker for Afghanistan. He has highest number of wickets (19) in matches between these two teams.

● Wessley Madhevere: Madhevere was the star for Zimbabwe in the most recent T20I series against Namibia. He scored 163 runs opening the batting at an average of 40.75. He also took three wickets.

Budget Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Azmatullah Omarzai (8.5 Credits): Azmatullah Omarzair was the player of the match in Afghanistan’s last T20I. He will cost only 8.5 CR. He was highest wicket taker for Afghanistan against Bangladesh along with Fazal Haq.

● Fazal Haq Farooqi (8.5 Credits): Fazal Haq Farooqi continues to be the best budget pick as he took six wickets in the recently concluded three match ODI series. He was also the player of the series against Bangladesh, which was Afghanistan’s last T20I series. He took five wickets in two matches of that series.

Differential Pick for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Usman Ghani: Usman Ghani batted at three in the last T20I against Bangladesh. He scored 47 runs in the second innings to level the series in the second T20I of the two match series. He is likely to bat in the top three in this match as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Azmatullah Omarzai, VC - Blessing Muzarabani

If AFG Bats First: C - Mohammad Nabi, VC - Fazal Haq

Mega League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Sikandar Raza

If AFG Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Wessley Madhevere

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.