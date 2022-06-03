ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI, Team, Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan

Prediction for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

Zimbabwe are hosting Afghanistan for a three match ODI series in Harare, starting June 4th, on Saturday. They played an ODI series against Sri Lanka back in January earlier this year and lost it by 2-1. They have lost three of the last five ODIs against Afghanistan. Having lost all the last three ODIs at this venue, Zimbabwe will be looking to come back into winning ways. They are coming off a series defeat against their neighboring rival, Namibia in the recently concluded five match T20I series.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is making a trip to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2018 for an ODI series. They have a very good record in the venue, having won four of the last five ODIs they played at this venue. Afghanistan, who won the World Cup qualifiers, beating West Indies in 2018, would look to repeat the same in this series. They are coming off a closely fought ODI series against Bangladesh which they lost 2-1. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the biggest positive from that series and fans must be eager to watch him bowl again very soon in this Zimbabwe tour.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, Saturday, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has been very good for One Day cricket. In the last international series, average first innings was 270. Anything above 280 will be very difficult to chase. Team winning the toss should bat first.

ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan have won four of the last five ODIs played at this venue, and also won three of their last five outings against the hosts. It is expected that Afghanistan will manage to win this game as well.

Probable ZIM vs AFG Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessely Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah was Afghanistan’s best batter in the last ODI series Afghanistan played. He scored 133 runs at an average of 44. He also scored an innings of 81 in the warm up game on Thursday (June 2nd).

● Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan needs no introduction as the mystery leggie continues to achieve greater heights, with each passing year in the world of cricket. He was the second highest wicket-taker in Afghanistan’s last ODI series in Bangladesh. He was also the team's second highest wicket taker in World Cup qualifiers held in Zimbabwe back in 2018.

● Craig Ervine: The Zimbabwe skipper was in good form in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka. He scored an innings 91 in one of the games. He looked in good touch against Namibia as well, in the recently concluded T20I series.

Budget Picks for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Najibullah Zadran (8.5 Credits): Najibullah Zadran averaged more than 50 in his last visit to Zimbabwe for World Cup qualifiers. He scored over 200 runs in six matches, batting in the middle order. He was Afghanistan’s second highest scorer in their last ODI series in Bangladesh, scoring 122 runs at an average of 61.

● Fazalhaq Farooqi (8.5 Credits): FazalHaq Farooqi at 8.5 CR is a gem. He is coming back from the IPL and looked very good in the warm up game against Zimbabwe. He took 2 for 38 on Thursday. In addition, he was the highest wicket-taker, taking 6 wickets in the series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Differential Pick for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

● Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva scored 164 runs at an average of 55 in the last three match ODI series held at this venue. He also scored 120 runs in three ODIs played against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He is one of the best differential picks.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Regis Chakabva, VC - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

If AFG Bats First: C - Rahmat Shah, VC - Rashid Khan

Mega League Team for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Craig Ervine, VC - Fazalhaq Farooqi

If AFG Bats First: C - Mujeeb Ur Rahman, VC - Sikandar Raza

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.