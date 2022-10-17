ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match 4, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

Ireland and Zimbabwe are very talented teams and it’s going to be a mouth-watering contest when these two sides will lock horns in the 4th game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe missed the last T20 World Cup but now they are back and they’ll look to do well. They have a good side with many talented players in their squad. They also have an experienced bunch in Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Tendai Chatara. The youngsters are very promising and Zimbabwe will look to use this blend of youth and experience to the fullest and make it to the Super 12 Round by winning games in the first round.

Ireland too has a good blend of youth and experience on their side. They have done well in recent times and will look to continue the good form in the World Cup. The likes of Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Mark Adair, etc will need to take responsibility and perform consistently. Youngsters like Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany and others will also be eyeing a good campaign in this tournament. Ireland looks like a settled side and they need to perform as a side.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Match 4, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, Monday, 1:30 PM IST

ZIM vs IRE Match Venue and Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval is a good venue for batting. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and it has been 155 in 2022. The batters can play their shots on this pitch. Leg spinners and pacers have been successful at this venue. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Chasing sides have won 22 out of 52 T20 games played at this venue.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a contest. Ireland, however, is expected to win this game as they have good depth in their squad.

Predicted ZIM vs IRE Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirne, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delaney, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is one of the best players for Zimbabwe. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 3-4 overs of his off-spin. He has been in exceptional form in the last few months and will look to continue his good form in the T20 World Cup as well. He will be the most popular captaincy pick for this match.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair will be the lead pacer for Ireland. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is a wicket-taker and has been bowling very consistently. Adair is capable with the bat as well and can win games alone from his batting. He will be an excellent captaincy choice particularly if Ireland bowls first.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs as well. He is a very talented player and has given quite a few match-winning performances in his short career. He will be an important player for Ireland and an ideal captaincy option as well. Camphor will contribute with both bat and the ball.

Differential Picks for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match

Andy Balbirnie: Andy Balbirnie is a key batter for his side. He’ll bat in the top order and he can score big if he gets going. He’s a talented batter and the bouncy pitches of Australia will suit his style of batting. He will be an excellent differential pick for this match.

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere will open the innings for Zimbabwe or he may bat at 3 if Craig Ervine decides to open. He is a capable all-rounder for Zimbabwe and will play a key role with both the bat and the ball. He picked one wicket and scored 42 runs in the practice game against Sri Lanka. He is in good form and can be your game-changer in fantasy cricket.

Luke Jongwe: Luke Jongwe is the death bowler for Zimbabwe. He may go for runs but there are high chances of picking up a few wickets. He is handy with the bat and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. Jongwe has done well for Zimbabwe in recent times and will be an ideal differential pick, especially if Zimbabwe is bowling first.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Sikandar Raza, VC - Curtis Campher

If IRE Bats First: C - Lorcan Tucker, VC - Wesley Madhevere

Mega League Team for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Harry Tector, VC - Mark Adair

If IRE Bats First: C - Lorcan Tucker, VC - Luke Jongwe

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.