ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I Match Preview

Zimbabwe are hosting Ireland for a set of white ball series, with the 3-match T20I series starting on Thursday, January 12th. Both the teams will be hoping to start their year with a win.

Zimbabwe will be without their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza as he has been allowed to take part in the franchise league in UAE. However, they have added Gary Balance, the former English international. In addition, they have the likes of Madhevere, Ervine, Sean Williams in their batting. With the ball, Jongwe, Chatara, Ngarava will be lining up for the host. Zimbabwe defeated Ireland in their last meeting in the World Cup. They will be hoping to repeat the same and kick-off the series in style.

On the other side, Ireland will be without many of their T20 superstars. The likes of Paul Stirling, Josh, Little, Tucker are away playing in the franchise league. However, they have added domestic performers like Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny and Tyrone Kane. Moreover, the absence of Joshua Little might cost them the most as Mark Adair is the only prolific bowler in their attack. Ireland will be playing a T20I for the first time in Zimbabwe. Can they overcome the Zimbabwe challenge?

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Date: 12th January 2023

Time: 4:30 PM IST

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is expected to be a balanced one. Both seamers and spinners get assistance from the surface, with batters scoring big once they are settled. The first innings is expected to be around 170. Teams winning the toss should bowl first as it will most probably be a fresh wicket in the first T20I of the three match series.

Weather Report

The weather looks clear in Harare throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injury or unavailability updates are reported from the two teams.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Garry Balance, Clive Madande(wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadz, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Stephen Doheny (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, George Dockrell, Curtis, Campher, Fion Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are well balanced on paper. However, Zimbabwe should be able to win this match.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is involving these two sides. The Irish seamer has 16 wickets at a strike rate of 8.13, including two four-wicket hauls. Adair was the highest wicket taker in the last series between these sides in 2021. In three games Adair took 10 wickets at a strike rate of 6.6. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for this match.

Wessly Madhevere: Madhevere was the second highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in T20I last year. The top order batter scored 453 runs including three half centuries in T20Is last year. In addition, Madhevere has been fabulous at the Harare Sports Club in T20Is. Nobody has more T20I runs than Madhevere at the venue. In 12 innings Madhevere has 369 runs at an average of 33.55, including four half centuries.

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine will be another excellent captaincy choice ahead of the first T20I. Ervine is expected to play in the top order. He is the second highest run-scorer in the matches involving these two sides. He has 292 runs at an average of 48.67 against Ireland in T20Is including three half centuries.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Luke Jongwe: Jongwe will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He has 24 wickets in 14 T20Is at a strike rate of 10.67 at the Harare Sports Club. He was even the highest wicket taker for Zimbabwe in the last series against the Irish in 2021.

Stephen Doheny: Stephen Doheny will be another great differential pick for this match. Doheny is expected to make his T20I debut and also open the innings alongside Balbirnie. He was the highest run-scorer in Ireland’s domestic T20s with 294 runs in 7 games at an average of 49, including three half centuries.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Clive Madande: The Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batter generally bats way down the order. It is advisable to keep him out of your XIs.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team