ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group 2, Match 35, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Super 12 match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Preview

Zimbabwe has won 1 game, lost one and one match was abandoned due to rain. They started off really well but their defeat in the last game against Bangladesh was very costly for them. They must win this game to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They need consistency from the batters as the bowling department is performing well. They are dependent on just two or three players in the batting department and the others need to step up. Zimbabwe will be on their toes in this game as a team.

On the other hand, the Netherlands has been below average in the Super 12 round. They have lost all three games they’ve played in the Super 12 round. Inconsistency has been their main issue. They have failed to play as a team. The batters have failed when the bowlers have done well and vice-versa. They are already out of the semi-final race but they’ll look to do well in this game and register their first win of the Super 12 round.

ZIM vs NED Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, Match 34 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, Wednesday, 9:30 AM IST

ZIM vs NED Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent batting wicket at the Adelaide Oval. The straight boundaries will be on the longer side with short square boundaries. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and there will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. There will be something for the spinners off the pitch. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Chasing sides have won 2 out of 5 T20I matches.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched and it promises to be a thriller of a game between them. Zimbabwe will start as the favourites based on their current form.

Predicted ZIM vs NED Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Stephan Myburg, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza will be the best captaincy choice for this game. He will be the main batter for his side in the middle order and he is in excellent form with the ball as well. Raza will contribute with both bat and the ball.

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani will lead Zimbabwe’s bowling attack. He is a very talented bowler and has been in good form this tournament. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is expected to pick a few wickets in this game.

Sean Williams: Sean Williams will be a key player for Zimbabwe. He has regained his form with the bat in the last few matches and will bowl a few overs as well. He scored 64 runs and picked up 1 wicket in the last match against Bangladesh.

Differential Picks for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Brandon Glover: Brandon Glover will be an excellent differential pick. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He bowled well against Pakistan where he picked up 2 wickets.

Brad Evans: Brad Evans will be the best differential pick as he’s the key pacer for Zimbabwe. He will bowl mainly in the death overs when the chances of picking up wickets are pretty high. He picked up 2 wickets against Pakistan and scored 19 runs as well.

Fred Klaassen: Fred Klaassen will bowl with the new ball for the Netherlands. He is a good bowler and can swing the new ball in the initial overs. Klaassen will be an ideal differential pick as Zimbabwe’s top order is struggling very badly and he can pick a few wickets upfront.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Sikandar Raza, VC - Blessing Muzarabani

If NED Bats First: C - Richard Ngarava, VC - Colin Ackermann

Mega League Team for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Paul van Meekeren, VC - Sean Williams

If NED Bats First: C - Brad Evans, VC - Brandon Glover

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.