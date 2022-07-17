ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs Uganda, Final ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Preview

The final of the ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022 will be played between Zimbabwe and Netherlands. Both teams have already secured a place in the ICC World T20 2022 which will be held in Australia later this year. Both teams have been unbeaten so far.

ZImbabwe has performed really well in the tournament. They won all the three matches in the league stage and were the table toppers of Group A. They defeated Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals. They have a balanced side and their main strength is their all-rounders who have been very consistent in the tournament. Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, etc will be the key players for them going into the finals. They will look to continue their winning streak and win the tournament.

Netherlands are also yet to lose a game in this tournament. They were the table toppers of Group B as they won all the league stage matches. Netherlands defeated USA in the semi-finals by 7 wickets. They have an excellent bowling unity and a bunch of quality all-rounders. Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaasseen, etc will look to continue their good form in the finals as well and eventually be unbeaten in the tournament.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Final, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, Sunday, 5:00 PM IST

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Run scoring will be easy and the batters will enjoy themselves on this pitch. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance as it will be a used wicket. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs in this tournament so far.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a neck to neck contest between them. Netherlands, however, are looking more balanced and are expected to be victorious.

Probable ZIM vs NED Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngavara

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tej Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Sean Williams: Sean Williams has done exceptionally well for Zimbabwe in this tournament. He has performed with both bat and ball. He will bat at 4 and will bowl a few overs of his left-arm orthodox as well. He scored 22 runs and picked up one wicket in the semi-final. Williams will be a top captaincy option.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is another excellent all-rounder from Zimbabwe. Raza has saved his side from crunch situations and has played a key role in their road to the finals. He has two 80+ scores and he bowls his full quota of overs as well. Raza will look to do well in this match. He will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede has been in superb form in this tournament. He has performed in every game and is winning matches on his own. He scored 91 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the semi-finals against USA. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. De Leede will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a default captaincy choice for this match.

Budget Picks for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Regis Chakabva (8.5 credits): Regis Chakabva will open the innings for Zimbabwe. He has been very consistent for them and has gotten off to good starts in almost every match. Chakabva will look to convert those starts into a big score in this game. He will be a top budget pick.

Paul van Meekeren (8.5 credits): Paul van Meekeren will be a good budget pick. He is one of the lead pacers for the Netherlands and is in good form as well. He picked 2 wickets in the semi-final against USA.

Differential Pick for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He will bat at number 3 for Zimbabwe and will bowl a few overs of his off-spin as well. Madhevere looked in great touch as he scored 42 runs in the semi-finals against Papua New Guinea. He can help you win in fantasy cricket if he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Bas de Leede, VC - Sikandar Raza

If NED Bats First: C - Fred Klaassen, VC - Paul van Meekeren

Mega League Team for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - Sean Williams, VC - Max O’Dowd

If NED Bats First: C - Scott Edwards, VC - Logan van Beek

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.