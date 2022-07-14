ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Zimbabwe vs United States of America

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Team, Prediction and fantasy Cricket Tips for the match between Zimbabwe and USA.

Zimbabwe and United States of America will face each other in match number 11 of ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

Zimbabwe and USA so far have won both their games and are top two teams. USA is at number one position because of better run rate. Zimbabwe won their first game with a huge margin of 111 runs while in second game they defeated Jersey by 23 runs. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza have been in great form . In bowling Tendai Chatara and Ryan Burl have picked 4 wickets in two games.

USA too have won both the games convincingly. They won first game by 8 wickets while in second match, they had a huge 132 runs victory margin. Opener Steven Taylor has scored one half century and one century. Saurabh Netravalkar picked 5 wickets in last match. Both the teams have played excellent cricket so far and this will an exciting games to watch out.

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Zimbabwe vs United States of America

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Date and Time:14th July 2022, Thursday, 1 PM local

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It's a good batting wicket here. The batters will love their time on the pitch. There is good bounce which allows the batters to play their shots. Seamers do get assistance with the new ball and they can do well if they bowl it in right areas. The average first innings score is 155 runs at this venue. Chasing teams have won 6 matches while teams batting first have won 7 times.

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have been excellent so far. Zimbabwe have more experience in international cricket and they can use that here to do well against in form USA.

Probable ZIM vs USA Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron

Top Captaincy Choices for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

S Taylor: USA’s opening batsman Steven Taylor is in superb form and has played two match winning knocks. He scored 58 runs in first game followed by 101 in second match. He will look to make most of his good form and play another match winnings innings for his team.

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is also in terrific form. He has scored two half centuries so far. He will also to back them with another good innings.

Sikandar Raza is an excellent all rounder. He is a solid middle order batsman and can tonk the ball big in end overs. He is also a wicket taking bowler and can give points with both and ball.

Budget Picks for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

R Burl (8.5 credits): He has picked 4 wickets in two matches and has bowled economically.

Sourabh picked 5 wickets in the match against Singapore. He is in good rhythm and will look to bowl another good spell with the new ball.

Differential Pick for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

Jaskaran Malhotra: Jaskaran came in the news after he hit 6 sixes in an over last year. He has played one good innings so far and has looked good. He is solid middle order batsman and can score big in this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - S Williams , VC - Monank Patel

If USA Bats First: C - S Taylor, VC -S Raza

Mega League Team for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

If ZIM Bats First: C - S Williams, VC - R Burls

If USA Bats First: C - Craig Ervine , VC - Jaskaran Malhotra

Which Contests to Join for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.