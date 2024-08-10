3 IPL teams that will want Ashish Nehra as head coach if he's released by Gujarat Titans

Let's take a look at the three possible destinations for Ashish Nehra in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) coach and former India pacer Ashish Nehra is likely to have a new destination for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with his departure from the franchise almost certain.

Nehra has been with the franchise since its inception alongside Vikram Solanki as the director of cricket and Gary Kirsten as the mentor and batting coach during the team's first three years.

However, Gary Kirsten has already left after taking up a role with the Pakistan team and it now seems that Nehra will also follow suit.

GT had a forgetful outing in the last season and it wouldn't be surprising if the team management decides to overhaul their coaching setup.

Not only that, Nehra had also reportedly upset some individuals and might not survive the revamp.

In case GT decides to go otherwise, we take a look at three franchises that can require Nehra's service for the next season.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals and Nehra fit in like a puzzle, especially more since the former pacer is a local boy. Also, outgoing DC coach Ricky Ponting had hinted that the franchise may opt for an Indian coach who has a better understanding of the conditions as well as the domestic talents.

DC are one of the few teams yet to win a title and Nehra can be a good bet for them to break the jinx, given that he has proven credentials of leading GT to their maiden IPL title in their debut season in 2022 itself.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL's one of the most successful franchises and five-time champions Mumbai Indians is also in a state of crisis. They had a horrible IPL 2024 season, which saw a change in their head coach as well as the captain.

While new skipper Hardik Pandya had to face constant boos from the MI fans, Mark Boucher's role as head coach is also under the scanner after the team finished at the bottom of the points table.

Thus, it seems a possibility that the MI management can decide to rope in Ashish Nehra as the new coach, who enjoys a good rapport with the MI owners and players currently.

Nehra has also shown experience in handling the pressure that comes with coaching big franchises like Mumbai Indians and hence could be an ideal choice after a crisis-driven season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ashish Nehra’s success as a coach with the Gujarat Titans, where he led them to an IPL title in their first season, demonstrates his knack for maximizing player potential. His focus on teamwork and communication could be crucial for KKR as they work to create a unified team.

With a strong grasp of the T20 format and an active coaching approach, Nehra could guide KKR through the challenges of the IPL while nurturing a positive team culture.

His approachable nature and strong rapport with players position him as a mentor who can effectively connect management and the team.

