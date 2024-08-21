Four options for the No.4 spot in India's ODI team for the Champions Trophy 2025

One pressing concern for India will be the No.4 spot in the batting lineup, as they set their sights on the ICC Champions Trophy next.

The Men in Blue, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, has now set their sights on the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

The Indian team ended a jinx of 13 years by winning the T20 World Cup in June, having won their last World Cup back in 2011.

Subsequently, it's been over a decade since India won the Champions Trophy with the last win coming in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Thus, the new Indian era under coach Gautam Gambhir will hope to get their first ICC silverware when the team travel for the mega-event.

Ahead of the marquee tournament, one pressing concern for India will be the No.4 spot in the batting lineup.

Over the last year, there have been a few players, the Indian selectors have tried out in the spot but it will be interesting to see who seals the berth for the crucial position.

In this article, we take a look at four possible options India can have at the No.4 spot.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer remains the incumbent for this middle-order position that is the number 4. The dynamic right-hander was a part of the ODI World Cup last year where he batted at the position but fell out of favour after that.

Iyer was even denied a central contract by the BCCI but he recently made a return to the squad during the Sri Lanka tour.

The 29-year-old however, didn't have a good outing, managing 38 runs in 3 matches at a paltry average of 12.67.

Despite the lean form, Iyer is a proven contender, scoring 1397 runs at the No.4 position in the 50-over format, maintaining an average of 51.74, comprising eight fifties and four centuries.

Iyer will hope that he finds form in the next few matches and earns a place in the India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

KL Rahul

A dominant and classy batter, Rahul, however, has blown hot and cold with his batting.

While there have been moments of sheer brilliance, the right-hander at times has also gone inside his shell. Added to that, his injury concerns haven't made it easier for the 32-year-old.

He was one of the star performers in India's runners-up campaign last year in the ODI World Cup, scoring 452 runs in 10 innings, laced with a hundred and two fifties.

Thus, while choosing Rahul can be a tricky call if it pays off, it can be a masterstroke by India.

Rishabh Pant

Talented wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is another frontrunner to bat at the No.4 spot. It is important to note that while Iyer had done a decent job batting at the No.4 spot, it was in the absence of Pant.

Pant made a promising return, looking in good touch in the IPL 2024 and eventually travelled with India for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pant is a versatile batter, who can come in a crunch situation and turn the tide with his explosive hitting. The Indian selectors will definitely think twice as to where to slot Pant in the batting lineup during the mega-event next year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Touted as the country's next batting superstar, Gaikwad is a tremendous talent in the Indian ranks.

Gaikwad has a calm mentality, important for the middle-order position.

Also, his rich repertoire of strokes makes him a good option but it is highly likely that the 27-year-old will be kept as a backup by the management.

