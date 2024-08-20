Virat Kohli is the greatest ever ODI No.3 and is almost impossible to replace, for he has been amazingly consistent at this number over the years.

However, every good thing comes to an end at some point, and Kohli’s lavish career will also stop once he decides to hang boots. It will be hard to find a replacement for him; if anyone achieves even half of Kohli’s achievements, he would have done his job.

We look at three players who can take over as India's No.3 in ODIs with Virat Kohli's retirement.

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel is among India’s most talented batters, visible every time he comes into bat. Jurel’s biggest strength is to navigate through tough situations and find ways to score runs, something Kohli has done brilliantly over the years.

He has played ten List A games in his young career, scoring 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 92.19, including two fifties. That Jurel can also keep the wickets makes him a valuable player to have, even though batting in the top order and taking gloves might be a bit hectic in the long run.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad might be the most ideal player to replace Virat Kohli at No.3, for he has all the qualities to be a solid ODI batter. His List A record speaks for itself - 4130 runs at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 100.56 in 76 innings, including 17 fifties and 15 centuries.

He is a superior player of spin, making him a fine option for the middle overs when spinners dominate the proceedings. It won’t be surprising if India try him at Kohli’s position in the coming years.

Riyan Parag

Talent is the first word that pops up whenever Riyan Parag is talked about, for he is amazingly talented and has a natural flair. Parag is a natural middle-order batter and has all the qualities in the world to be successful in Virat Kohli’s position.

Parag is slowly finding his feat as an international cricketer and has already gained ample experience from playing List A cricket for Assam. Further, he can also bowl a bit, which makes him a handy option to have since India have lacked a genuine part-timer from the top order lately.

