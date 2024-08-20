New venue for Women's T20 World Cup revealed

The new venue for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has finally been revealed after multiple reports floating around.

The new venue for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has finally been revealed after multiple reports floating around. According to Cricbuzz, the event might move out of Bangladesh and happen in the UAE.

An International Cricket Council Board (ICC) meeting virtually took place on Tuesday (August 20), which indicated fresh developments, reports Cricbuzz. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has agreed to the shift in the venue but will remain the hosts of this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

The current political situation in Bangladesh doesn’t allow for any cricketing event to occur safely, which tempted the ICC to change the venue. The students' protests took a violent route, with numerous unwanted reports emerging almost every day, even though a new government was formed.

Also Read: Former Australia captain compares Jasprit Bumrah to two legendary pace bowlers

Hence, the Board members raised concerns about hosting the event, and the decision to host it in UAE has been finalised. Earlier, Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, declined the offer to host the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, with his main reason being the weather and the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup in less than a year.

UAE’s time zone identical to Bangladesh’s with superior facilities

Earlier, a few reports suggested ICC is looking to re-schedule the event to a place where the time zones are similar to Bangladesh. UAE ticks that box and has high-class cricketing facilities due to several series and leagues being played there around the year.

With less than 50 days left, arrangements can be made quickly in UAE, and the weather also remains favourable for the most part of the year. Hence, the UAE has been deemed an ideal replacement venue for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe also showed interest in hosting the tournament after it was unfit to play in Bangladesh, but the UAE has been finalised. The Women’s World Cup 2024 is scheduled to run from October 3 to 20.

Telegram Group Join Now

Australia are the current champions of the trophy, having won the tournament last year in South Africa. They defeated South Africa in the final by 19 runs to win their sixth title in the competition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.