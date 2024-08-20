Former Australia captain compares Jasprit Bumrah to two legendary pace bowlers

Bumrah, over the years, has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most lethal bowlers in the business.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has lauded Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his heroics and drew parallels with two legendary pacers.

Bumrah recently gave a testament to his sheer talent by winning the Player of the Tournament title during India’s successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign earlier this year in June, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker (15 wickets) and was the most economical bowler in the team (4.17).

The 30-year-old has been similarly effective in ODIs and Tests, ranking eighth in the 50-over format and second with the red ball.

Heaping plaudits on the unorthodox Bumrah, Ponting used the yardstick of two former legends.

Speaking to ICC Review, the Aussie said, “Look at (Glenn) McGrath, look at (James) Anderson, these guys, their longevity and their skills being able to hold up for such a long period of time is what separates them from the rest.”

Ricky Ponting labels Jasprit Bumrah as the best all-format bowler

Ponting asserts that despite the injuries, Bumrah has returned stronger than ever and is currently 'the best multi-format bowler' around.

Bumrah faced a challenging back injury in 2022, which forced him to miss both the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

After being sidelined for 11 months, Bumrah made his return to India's squad ahead of the ODI World Cup last year, where his outstanding performances propelled the Men in Blue to the tournament final.

Ponting added, “I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years.”

