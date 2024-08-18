Four spinners India can groom for the 2026 T20 World Cup to partner Kuldeep Yadav

We look at four options India can groom to partner Kuldeep Yadav for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be a significant test for India, the defending champions, for they must defend the title at home. The team started working towards the next edition and gave chances to young and fringe guns in two T20I series after the event.

One major aspect of the tournament will be the performance of spin bowlers, given it will be played in sub-continent conditions where the decks often assist spinners. While India have Kuldeep Yadav as their best bet, they would need another top-quality spinner who can take wickets in the middle overs.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore is among the finest defensive spinners in the country and can be a solid option for Indian surfaces. He has played three T20Is for India, snaring 4 wickets at 15.75 runs apiece.

Kishore is quite accurate with his lines and lengths, which induces mistakes from the batters, resulting in wickets. Kishore also provides a left-arm spin option, which is vacant due to Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from the shortest format.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi looks like an ideal partner for Kuldeep Yadav for multiple reasons. Firstly, Bishnoi has played ample cricket for India in this format, taking 48 wickets at an average of 18.96, including the best of 4/13, in 32 innings.

Secondly, he is equally crafty against RHBs and LHBs and can bowl at varied paces, even though he sometimes becomes predictable with his googlies. Bishnoi has played at different venues for India, which would be handy during the T20 World Cup.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is another fine option to have in the T20 World Cup squad, for he has all the abilities in the world. Chakravarthy is a typical modern-day spinner who brings some mystery, craft, and wicket-taking knack to the table.

✌️ in ✌️ for Varun Chakaravarthy 😎



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/p0nPVJ3yLR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

His IPL performances have been superb, for he has been among wickets consistently for KKR and knows the conditions well across Indian venues. He has various variations and has learned how to use different tricks efficiently, as visible during his stint with KKR in IPL 2024.

Manimaran Siddharth

Manimaran Siddharth can be another spinner groomed as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja since he offers similar skillsets. Siddharth came to the limelight during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, including Virat Kohli’s dismissal as his maiden IPL wicket.

Stumps-அ சிதற விட்டுட்டாரு Manimaran Siddharth 🔥



📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் TNPL | Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Star Sports தமிழில் மட்டும்#TNPLOnStar #TNPL2024 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/aGtCUPevC5 — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) July 13, 2024

In Siddharth, teams get a solid all-phase bowler who can swing the new ball by bowling at a high pace. He is a brilliant defensive spinner and can turn into a match-winner with proper guidance.

