From Lower-order Batter to Opener: Meet Mitchell Owen, Hobart Hurricanes’ latest Big Bash League (BBL) Star

Owen has struck at 176.56 in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25 and averages 37.66, and could be on the radar of the selectors.

Hobart Hurricanes’ Mitchell Owen shot himself to fame when he blasted the maiden century of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25. The six-foot-five well-built Tasmania batter showcased his brute hitting prowess against Perth Scorchers earlier this season with an unbeaten 101 off 64 deliveries, which included nine fours and five maximums.

From Middle Order Batter to Opener – A Career-defining Move

The 23-year old has been a part of the Hobart Hurricanes side since 2020 but could only get the opportunity to bat in nine innings prior to this season. Being looked at as a lower-order hitter who could pitch in with medium pace, he was played at number 7 or 8 in eight of those innings.

With Matthew Wade nursing an injury at the beginning of the season and Ben McDermott being moved to the middle order role, Owen was handed the chance to open the innings and he grabbed it with both hands. A move that could define his career. Owen played as an opener in the domestic One-Day Cup but didn’t have much success. It was his exploits in a practice game ahead of this season, where he struck 80 runs in 40 balls, which prompted the Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan to make the switch.

How Has Mitch Owen fared in BBL 2024/25?

Owen didn’t have a great start in his new role, lasting only seven deliveries in the season opener as the Hurricanes were bowled out for just 74. In the very next game, he hammered one of the best bowling units in the competition, comprising Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Lance Morris.

The right hand batter might have had only one score of over fifty in the tournament but he has given his team quick starts consistently. He has scored 226 runs at an average of 37.66 and his strike rate of 176.56 is the second-best behind Maxwell, amongst those with more than 200 runs. According to espncricinfo’s impact model, Owen sits third on the batting list behind only Glenn Maxwell and David Warner.

A maiden T20 hundred for Mitch Owen! What a knock 🔥 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/WceAZ0kKDd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2024

Could Mitch Owen be in Contention for Australia Debut?

As impressive as Owen has been in his stint, there’s perhaps a long waiting list before he gets an opportunity on the international stage. Australia currently have several top order batting options in T20 cricket, with Travis Head and Mitch Marsh being the incumbent opening pair.

Then there’s Matt Short, who recently smashed his second BBL century and offers a handy off-spin option. He was also picked in Australia’s Champions Trophy squad as a back-up top order batter. If they weren’t enough, Sam Konstas has been making waves with his fearless approach, having smashed the best bowler in the world Jasprit Bumrah on his Test debut.

Owen has the power, can clear the ropes with ease, has the right temperament and offers a seam bowling option. There’s plenty to like about him and could be an attractive prospect in future but for now, he needs to keep piling on runs. And while an international debut seems to be a long shot, his fireworks will most likely open the doors for gigs in the T20 leagues around the globe.