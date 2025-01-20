An Upcoming Star At No.3, Plenty Of Pace: Best India XI For England T20Is

There was much anticipation for the India squad for the limited-overs series against England as it can be seen as good preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025 beginning on February 19.

The T20I squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had a surprise as Hardik Pandya was stripped of vice-captaincy which was given to Axar Patel. Besides that one call, the selectors have named an expected strong squad to face The Three Lions at home.

Also Read: Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

The opening slots have been pretty much stabilised in recent months with Sanju Samson providing the anchor role and Abhishek Sharma going hammer and tongs at the opposition bowlers.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has been playing alongside Tilak Varma in the IPL, knows the youngster’s effect at No.3 and moved to No.4 during the South Africa T20Is. It proved to be the right move as Varma scored back-to-back unbeaten hundreds.

🚨 3RD CONSECUTIVE HUNDRED IN T20 CRICKET FOR TILAK VARMA. 🚨



– TILAK SMASHED 151 (67) WITH 14 FOURS AND 10 SIXES IN SMAT…!!! 🤯🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HGFpwMpsp1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2024

No.4 competition and extra spinner option

But there’s a tricky part. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had played big knocks against Bangladesh in his debut series, is also a good fit for No.4. With Pandya and Rinku Singh taking the finisher roles, it might be difficult for Reddy to find a place in all matches.

Vice-captain Axar will be slotting in at No.7 as he can play the big shots in every match situation despite Washington Sundar also being a good batter.

Also Read: Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

Sundar’s addition in the playing XI will most likely happen on heavy turners if India wants to go with a full-on spin attack over preferring two frontline pacers with Pandya chipping in with four overs.

Varun Chakravarthy’s recent form in domestic cricket can get him a place ahead of Ravi Bishnoi.

India having the option of Rinku in the middle overs also might act against Bishnoi unless there are few one-on-one strategies set for the Gujarat spinner.

The pace attack is very much set with Mohammad Shami leading the attack with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

India’s Strongest Playing XI For England T20Is

Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.