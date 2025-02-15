News
Beyers Swanepoel
features
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Meet Beyers Swanepoel, Sunrisers’ All-Round Talent Ready To Step Up for South Africa

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He played a crucial role for the franchise in their title defence last SA20 season.

Beyers Swanepoel

The SA20 has been a springboard for Proteas talents and one such player to make a name for himself is Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s (SEC) Beyers Swanepoel.

Although Swanepoel made a limited appearance in the SA20 2025 season, he played a crucial role for the franchise in their title defence last season. Notably, SEC are the only two-time SA20 winners and had qualified for a record third time as well.

Let’s take a look at how this young talent can make a step up to the South Africa national squad in the near future.

Limited experience but promising T20 talent

During the 2023-24 SA20 season, the all-rounder played five matches, picking up five wickets with a best figure of 2/21. In the latest SA20 season, however, he could feature in just two games and picked up as many scalps.

The 26-year-old also played for Kent last season in the Vitality Blast. In six games, he got five wickets and scored 17 runs.

Stellar stats in domestic cricket

The 25-year-old has over 1377 runs & 160 wickets in his 42-match first-class career to date, including nine five-wicket hauls. Swanepoel also has a first-class hundred and eight fifties to his name. He averages 27.54 with the bat in red-ball cricket.

Beyers Swanepoel also won the Best Men’s Bowler Awards at Cricket Eastern Cape in 2023 across all three formats of the game. Combining his stats in white-ball cricket, he has 79 career wickets in 73 appearances.

ALSO READ:

How can Beyers Swanepoel step into South Africa’s squad

Given his all-round abilities, Beyers Swanepoel can be looked at as an all-format player. Furthermore, he plays both white-ball and red-ball cricket for his domestic team Warriors. He offers tremendous utility with his right-arm fast bowling and powerful lower-order batting.

With aged players like Markram (30-year-old) and Rassie van der Dussen (35-year-old), there is a chance for a young player to capitalise when there’s an opportunity. Beyers Swanepoel definitely has the talent to back himself when that chance arrives.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Beyers Swanepoel
SA20 2025
South Africa
Sunrisers Eastern Cape

