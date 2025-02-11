Meet Gurnoor Brar: Famous for His Fifers and Power-Hitting, Gujarat Titans Have a Gem for IPL 2025

The 24-year-old will be seen in the Gujarat Titans’ den for the IPL 2025 beginning in March

Gurnoor Brar is highly recognized for his success in the domestic circuit. In his stellar debut in First-Class cricket in 2022, he took four wickets for Punjab against Railways. Brar stamped his authority positively during the 2024 Ranji Trophy as well against Bihar with figures of five wickets for 14 runs.

In his most recent Ranji Trophy match against Bengal, the right-arm fast bowler picked up four crucial wickets including that of international wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. With the bat, he scored 22 and 26 runs across two innings.

The 24-year-old will be seen in the Gujarat Titans’ den for the Indian Premier League 2025 beginning in March.

Who is Gurnoor Brar?

Standing tall at 6’5”, the Punjab-based pacer dons the number 7 jersey, just like football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Brar has even hit Ronaldo’s famous SUI celebration after taking a wicket. Here’s a visual representation of Brar’s destruction and celebration:

Early Scouting

The tall seamer was part of the Red Bull Campus 2019. Playing for DAV College in Chandigarh at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, Brar picked up a three-wicket haul in the final match. He gave away just 16 runs to help his side win. Interestingly, instead of being approached by Rajasthan Royals’ scouts, Brar hooked the attention of Mumbai Indians. He then was part of the MI camp in 2019 as a net bowler.

Dual Talent

Primarily, Brar plays the role of a seamer but he has shown glimpses of his power-hitting. The left-hander is capable of hitting some crackling shots that can send the ball a long way into the stands.

In the 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy, the local boy walked in at 147/7 in a match against Jammu and Kashmir and smashed 64 runs with the help of five boundaries and three sixes. His maiden fifty in the first innings helped Punjab gain a lead and eventually, win the match by four wickets.

Breaking stumps and records in Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024

Representing Trident Stallions in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2024, Brar achieved some noteworthy success. Brar started his sublime form with a fifer in the first match against Agri Kings Knights followed by figures of 4-0-20-4 against JK Super Strikers.

Brar ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets at an average of 14 and a low economy of 7.33. He bagged the Green Cap for his phenomenal performance in the T20 tournament.

Luckless IPL

Though the young talent has fared well in T20 tournaments and domestic cricket, Brar is yet to become a bright spot in the Indian Premier League. In his only match played in 2023 in the Punjab Kings’ colours, Brar was punished by the insurmountable line-up of the Lucknow Super Giants. In three overs, he gave away 42 runs. He didn’t get another chance from his home den and was dropped at the end of the tournament.

In 2024, Brar was welcomed by Gujarat Titans as the replacement for the injured Sushant Mishra, though he didn’t a game.

🚨 New Titan alert 🚨



Gurnoor Brar replaces Sushant Mishra in the squad for the remainder of #TATAIPL2024#AavaDe | #GTKarshe pic.twitter.com/4arAUyuTMl — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 11, 2024

In the upcoming season, Brar will be part of the Shubman Gill-led team. Brar’s height and pace can be a valuable addition to the Titans’ bowling attack.

