News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Ricky Ponting Reveals PBKS Overpaid for Shreyas Iyer
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Ricky Ponting Reveals PBKS Overpaid for India Star To Deny Him Going To Rival Franchise

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was one of the most sought-after names in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ricky Ponting Reveals PBKS Overpaid for Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) broke the bank to acquire Indian batting stalwart Shreyas Iyer at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction last November. The Punjab-based franchise splurged a whopping INR 26.75 crores, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history.

However, PBKS coach Ricky Ponting has now opened up saying that they overpaid for the India star in a bid to deny him going to the Delhi Capitals (DC), who were embroiled in the bidding war with PBKS.

Talking about PBKS’s strategy to acquire Iyer, Ponting said on the Howie Games podcast,

“At the end of the day, it’s the Indian Premier League. It’s not so much about the overseas guys. The overseas guys create a lot of hype, they go for a lot of money or whatever. But as far as I am concerned, I need to bring right Indian players back into the team. So we start with Shreyas Iyer, who I’ve worked with at Delhi. He [Iyer] went for more than what we expected. There was a team (DC) that I was bidding against that I was pretty keen to make sure that he didn’t go there.”

ALSO READ:

PBKS banking on Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting combination to break jinx

Notably, Shreyas Iyer was a highly sought-after name in the mega-auction, especially after he led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title last season.

Furthermore, Ponting and Iyer have worked together during their time in DC as head coach and captain respectively from 2018-2022. The partnership was also highly effective as DC managed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2019 and finished as runners-up in IPL 2020.

Now with Iyer in the ranks alongside his proven captaincy, PBKS will hope they can break the jinx and win their maiden title this time around.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Shreyas Iyer

Latest news

Related posts

Lungi Ngidi RCB IPL 2025 Naveen Ul Haq

4 Replacements RCB Can Consider For Lungi Ngidi If He’s Injured For IPL 2025 Ft. Naveen Ul Haq

While he is back playing in the SA20 and not injured right now, Ngidi has missed 50 percent of the matches for Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025 season.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
While they have a set core in the top-order batting and the lower-order finishers, the Gujarat Titans added smart signings.

Strongest Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

While they have a set core in the top-order batting and the lower-order finishers, the Gujarat Titans added smart signings.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a terrific IPL 2025 auction; they were prudent with their choices and did not chase big-name players.

RCB Could Win Their Maiden Indian Premier League Title in IPL 2025! Here’s Why

We dissect why RCB can win their maiden IPL title this time.
February 4, 2025
Darpan Jain
Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

What's impressive is that he has made over 30 runs in at least seven matches which shows his consistent contribution.
February 4, 2025
Sagar Paul
Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.

4 Ways Mumbai Indians Can Fight Back in IPL 2025 To Make the Playoffs

Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
After Mumbai Indians, LSG Invest in the Hundred, Acquire Stakes for Manchester Originals

After Mumbai Indians, LSG Invest in the Hundred, Acquire Stakes for Manchester Originals

Goenka had previously lost the bid for London Spirit.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy