Strongest Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

The Gujarat Titans (GT) retained five players ahead of the IPL 2025 season and that included star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. While they have a set core in the top-order batting and the lower-order finishers, the Gujarat Titans added some smart signings to their ranks in the IPL 2025 auction.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the strongest possible bowling attack could look like for the Gujarat Titans.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj with the new ball and at the death

Kagiso Rabada was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction from the marquee set and that proved to be quite a coup for them as they managed to marry it with the signing of Mohammed Siraj. The duo can swing the new ball and also be effective with their yorkers at the death. If need be, both Rabada and Siraj can be used as enforcers in the middle overs too.

Rabada picked up 11 wickets in the 11 matches that he played in the IPL 2024 season at an economy rate of 8.86. Siraj, on the other hand, picked up 15 wickets from 14 games and played a key role in taking the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Playoffs. GT will be hoping that the duo could strike a fine partnership with the new ball and at the death.

Gerald Coetzee as the middle overs enforcer

Gerald Coetzee played 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season and picked up as many as 13 wickets, performing the middle overs enforcer role really well. Although he leaked runs at 10.18 per over, Coetzee was able to hurry the batters with his high pace. Gujarat Titans would be hoping that Coetzee gets into the groove so that they could extract the best of him in the middle overs. If needed, Coetzee also has a good yorker in his repertoire that can be used at the death.

Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, and R Sai Kishore as spin trio

Rashid Khan had a quiet IPL 2024 season where he picked up just 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.40. However, the X factor and the match-winning ability he brings to the table is second to none and the Gujarat Titans would be hopeful that he finds his mojo again in IPL 2025.

Both Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore didn’t get enough game time in the previous edition of the IPL for their respective teams. However, Sundar has been in terrific form for Team India while Sai Kishore has done the hard yards in domestic cricket to prove his quality. On pitches where there would be help for spinners, Gujarat Titans could unleash this spin trio full of quality.

