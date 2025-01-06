Strongest CSK Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

We look at the strongest bowling attack of CSK in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were really smart with their picks during the IPL 2025 and formed a formidable squad to compete in the next cycle. They are known for picking utility players over going after big names, and the trend followed this IPL auction.

Their squad overall looks promising, and CSK have a nice blend of experience and youth in their side again. Their bowling attack is powerful and covers most aspects, for their selections in the auction were made with different phases in mind.

We look at the strongest bowling attack of CSK in IPL 2025.

Khaleel Ahmed as a powerplay specialist

Khaleel Ahmed has been among the finest powerplay operators in the last couple of IPL seasons. He has taken wickets in patches, but most importantly, he has been frugal when batters try to maximise every ball. Since 2023, he has an economy rate of 8.26 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.26.

He will bowl as many as three overs in the first six and can swing the new ball. His primary role will be to bring wickets upfront and exploit the conditions early on. Khaleel can also give an over somewhere in the middle or death overs.

Jamie Overton as a middle-over enforcer

CSK should select Jamie Overton over Sam Curran due to his superior expertise with both bat and ball. He can act as CSK’s enforcer in the middle overs, for he can bowl hard lengths at pace to cramp the batters. This year, he has an economy rate of 8.06 and conceded a boundary every 6 deliveries in the middle overs.

Overton has mostly bowled in this phase and will be mighty effective in home games. He is naturally built for bowling shorter lengths and will be a better option than Curran because the latter is mostly suited for the powerplay overs. His form has been good lately.

Matheesha Pathirana as death-over specialist

Matheesha Pathirana is among the finest death-over operators and has done well in the last two seasons. He will mostly bowl after the first ten overs when the toughest part starts. Since IPL 2023, he has 23 wickets at 14.52 runs apiece, conceding only 8.28 runs per over in the final ten overs.

Pathirana has supreme control over his yorkers and developed a few slower ones. He has a proven track record in the league. With Pathirana on their side, CSK can use other pacers relatively easily.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as spin duo

The reunion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has bolstered CSK’s spin attack multifold, and they have one of the finest spin attacks in the competition. Both are known for their superior accuracy and ability to bowl calm overs. Ashwin can be a matchup bowler who has found ample success against LHBs, even though he can also bowl well against RHBs.

Meanwhile, Jadeja’s defensive bowling skillsets have improved massively in the last two years. Both will be efficient on Chepauk decks, where the pitches are slow and sluggish. They will give eight overs consistently.

Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube as part-time options

CSK also have two decent bowling options that can give at least two overs if used precisely. Rachin Ravindra is a spinner, while Shivam Dube bowls useful medium-pace. Their bowling has continuously improved and can be more effective in home games.

If one of their frontline bowlers is having an off-day or can’t bowl all four overs for any reason, Ravindra and Dube can fill in. They are decent backups to have. Overall, CSK will have as many as seven bowling options.

