Not Just Corbin Bosch, South Africa Could Well Hand Another From the Bosch Family a Debut Soon

Given his tremendous versatility and promise, he might very well be in the pipeline for a debut.

South Africa recently handed 30-year-old all-rounder Corbin Bosch a debut across both red-ball and white-ball formats in the series against Pakistan. Bosch impressed on his very first outing during the third ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 with the bat while picking up a wicket.

Following his impressive show, the dynamic right-hander also earned his maiden Test cap. Bosch didn’t disappoint and he entered the recordbooks by registering the highest score by a debutant batting at No. 9. He struck an unbeaten 93-ball 81 and was equally adept with the ball, picking a 4-wicket haul in the first innings and a solitary scalp in the second one.

Interestingly, Corbin Bosch has a 26-year-old younger brother, Eathan Bosch, who has been making quite some noise in the domestic circuit. The duo will now be facing off in the upcoming SA20 2025 season, with Corbin representing MI Cape Town and Eathan, a loyal custodian of the Pretoria Capitals.

Cricket in the genes

Not just his elder brother Corbin, Ethan also gets his cricketing genes from his father Tertius Bosch. Tetrius represented South Africa in two ODIs and a sole Test after the Rainbow nation’s first readmission against West Indies in 1992. Corbin and Eathan’s father was also named South Africa’s Cricketer of Year in 1991.

A promising talent rising rapidly

A seam bowling all-rounder like his brother Corbin, Eathan Bosch has represented his home province as well as its franchise form Dolphins, in 40 first-class matches since his debut in 2017.

He possesses a bowling average of 26.94 in the format, having claimed 100 wickets, while he has proven himself a handy batter too, notching a century and seven fifties on his way to 1,070 runs at 21.83.

Bosch has also played for his country at the Under-19 level, featuring in two Youth Tests and two Youth ODIs.

In the shortest format too, Eathan has made noticeable impact. In the SA20, he plays for Pretoria Capitals and has been with them since the inception of the tournament in 2023.

Eathan has been impressive across both seasons of SA20, picking up 21 wickets at a bowling strike rate of 20.1 while amassing 142 runs across 15 innings. He has also plied his trade in the T20 Blast, playing for Essex.

Why South Africa can hand Eathan Bosch a debut in the near future?

While the Proteas have always boasted of having one of the most lethal and intimidating fast bowling attacks in the world, managing the workload of pacers is equally tricky, given they are extremely injury-prone. Added to that, with players playing increasing number of games with every passing year, it is of utmost importance to maintain a good squad depth and to be able to rotate players. This is where Eathan Bosch can come in handy.

He is a seaming all-rounder and can provide the team with a solid pace option when required. Plus he can also be a handy lower-order batter who can score a few quick runs. Given Eathan’s tremendous versatility and promise, he might very well be in the pipeline for a debut in the near future across formats if he can continue the good work.

