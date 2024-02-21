RCB pacer likely to make Test debut; check India's predicted XI for Ranchi Test

With KL Rahul injured and Virat Kohli unavailable, Rajat Patidar is likely to get another chance in India's middle order.

India have found ways to win crucial moments in this series and they will be favourites going into Ranchi.

India have made some major changes before the start of the fourth India-England Test at Ranchi. The series has been an enthralling one till now with the hosts leading 2-1. After losing the first Test, India have come back strongly and showed why they have been such a dominant force at home.

Despite losing players throughout the series, India have been able to exercise their dominance. Even in the first Test, they dominated for the most part but lost crucial moments. In the second and third Tests though, the team made sure not to give England any chance of coming back into the game.

India’s Predicted playing XI for 4th Test at Ranchi

India will be without several first-choice players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for this match. Kohli had already withdrawn from the series. KL Rahul will miss the Ranchi Test due to injury while his participation in the fifth Test is subject to fitness.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested but is likely to be available for the fifth Test. Bumrah has bowled 80.5 overs in the first three Tests and the team management has given him a break to manage his workload. Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who was released to play Ranji Trophy before the third Test, has returned to the squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Rohit Sharma (C) Shubman Gill Rajat Patidar Sarfaraz Khan Ravindra Jadeja Dhruv Jurel (wk) Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep

With KL Rahul still unavailable, Rajat Patidar is likely to get another chance in the middle order. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to keep his place in the side given his impressive outing at Rajkot. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are the two options available to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

Mukesh Kumar picked up the match haul of 10 for 50 against Bihar in Ranji Trophy recently. Meanwhile, RCB fast bowler Akash Deep is coming off a brilliant performance for India A, which could pave the way for his Test debut.

It will be a tough contest between two fast bowlers who have played a lot with each other for their Ranji Trophy side Bengal. India will be favourites going into this match and will look to win the series.