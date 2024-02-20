Indian batter set to miss fourth Test against England; doubtful for final game

India registered an emphatic victory against England in the third Test in Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

However, the list of unavailable players has been a concern for the team management, and the problems will exacerbate for the Indian team.

However, the list of unavailable players has been a concern for the team management, and the problems will exacerbate for the Indian team. KL Rahul will continue to remain on the sidelines and miss the fourth Test in Rajkot.

Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain following India’s defeat in the first Test and didn’t feature in the previous two games in Vizag and Rajkot. Before the last match, the BCCI reported that Rahul was 90% fit and progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

Strangely, Rahul is still not 100% fit, and India will have to continue without him with the series on the line. His participation in the fifth Test is in jeopardy, and the final call will be taken based on his match fitness before the game.

Jasprit Bumrah rested for the fourth Test

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi to manage his workload. Bumrah has been India’s best bowler this series and his absence will be a massive blow to the pace attack that is already missing Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah has been the series' leading wicket-taker, snaring 17 wickets at an average of 13.65 and a strike rate of 28.53, including one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul. Bumrah has bowled 80.5 overs, the most among pacers this series, and is rightly rested for the fourth Test, given his history with injuries.

Mukesh Kumar, released before the third Test to join his Ranji team, Bengal, has joined the group in Ranchi and looks set to feature in the next game, replacing Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are the other pacers in the squad.

The fourth Test between India and England will commence on February 23, Friday, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. If India wins the rubber, they will seal an action-packed five-match Test series victory by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead over England.

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

