Mumbai Indians' new arrival makes statement before IPL 2024 with a sensational catch in overseas T20 league

He was traded in by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

A latest Mumbai Indians (MI) recruit recently made headlines after taking a sensational catch in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024). Interestingly, he was traded in by the five-time IPL winners ahead of the IPL 2024 auction last year in December from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Mumbai Indians roped in West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd for a price of INR 50 lakhs in a bid to strengthen their squad for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

And MI's new arrival Romario Shepherd is currently in red hot form. After taking a spectacular catch in SA20 2024, he continued to impress fans during the ongoing BPL 2024, with another stunning catch in the match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers.

The remarkable catch occurred during the eighth over of Khulna Tigers' innings.

Mumbai Indians' new arrival makes a statement before IPL 2024

Anamul Haque attempted to hit Shohidul Islam for a big shot but ended up getting an edge. Shepherd, who was stationed at short fine leg, ran back and took a brilliant catch.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping that Shepherd delivers the goods in the new IPL 2024 season. After being bought by LSG ahead of IPL 2023, he featured in just 3 matches, scoring 58 runs while he did not pick up any wickets.

It will be a new dawn for the MI franchise in IPL 2024 as they will have a new skipper at the helm. MI took the decision to hand over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya for the new season and it remains to be seen how it fares for the five-time winners.

