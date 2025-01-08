Similar to Virat Kohli: Durban Super Giants’ Underrated Talent who Could Top the Run Charts in SA20 2025

Matthew Breetzke is an opener known for his stylish gameplay and consistently provides brisk starts.

The upcoming SA20 2025 will present several young players with a fresh opportunity to showcase their superior skillsets and hog the limelight. It will also open chances for them to push a case to be included in the South African national team.

One of those underrated talents is Matthew Breetzke, whose recent rise has been prominent. He is touted as one of the finest talents destined to achieve big things in world cricket.

What does Matthew Breetzke offer?

Matthew Breetzke is an opener known for his stylish gameplay and consistently provides brisk starts. He is part of the Durban Super Giants and was crucial in their immense success last season.

He scored 416 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 135.50 in 13 outings, including two fifties. Since 2024, he has 1540 runs at an average of 32.76 and a strike rate of 136.40 in 51 T20 innings, comprising 11 fifties.

His strike rate in the powerplay stands at 140.81 with a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.45 in this period, showing his true value. He can take on the pacers and exploit the powerplay overs, making him an ideal candidate to open the innings.

Inspiration from Virat Kohli

Matthew Breetzke is among the young players who idolise the legendary Virat Kohli. He said he enjoys Kohli’s energy and longevity.

“It’s Virat Kohli just because of the way he’s performed for so long and how he kept his energy for so long. It’s incredible to play with that intensity and with that expectation and perform day in and day out. I just love that.”

Even Keshav Maharaj, who captains him at the Durban Super Giants, called him a “real character with a similar mindset to Virat Kohli”. Whenever a player is compared with Kohli, he possesses something extraordinary, and Breetzke definitely does.

The recent rise and international exposure

Matthew Breetzke’s supreme skillsets were bound to get noticed by the national selectors. After a decent season in SA20 2023, Breetzke made his T20I debut in the same year but got more chances after his consistent run last season.

He has played 10 T20Is, even though he couldn’t replicate the same success at the international level. Last year, he also made his Test debut for South Africa in an away fixture against Bangladesh but couldn’t score any runs.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t done too well in the international arena, but given his superior skillsets, it’s just a matter of time before he starts firing at the highest level. The chances were mostly inconsistent due to the availability of likes of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, but now that the former is not part of the setup anymore, Breetzke will get more opportunities to hone his skills and get into his groove.

A new season with a chance to build on his good run

After having a breakthrough season last year, Matthew Breetzke must continue his good run and keep piling on runs. He will again feature for Durban Super Giants in SA20 2025.

He will open with Quinton de Kock and form one of the most dynamic opening partnerships in the competition. The recent international experience will help him bring out a better version of himself and show better application than before.

He must churn out another big contribution if he wants to become permanent in the international arena and get more franchise gigs. Durban Super Giants fell short in the final, and Breetzke must step up with the willow again if they are to go one step ahead and clinch the title in the third edition of SA20.

