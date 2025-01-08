Durban’s Super Giants Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best DSG Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The team boasts a wealth of experience, with players like Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, and Keshav Maharaj.

With SA20 2025 approaching, Durban’s Super Giants, last season’s runners-up, made significant moves to strengthen their roster during the auction.

The acquisition of Shamar Joseph for R425,000, making him the franchise’s most expensive signing this season.

Ahead of the auction, Durban retained key players like Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Additionally, the team also pre-signed Brandon King, Kane Williamson, and Chris Woakes.

They also added CJ King as a rookie and Marcus Stoinis as a wildcard pick. With a well-rounded mix of talent, the Durban’s Super Giants will be aiming for the title this time.

DSG Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmad Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shamar Joseph, CJ King (rookie).

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Durban’s Super Giants might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest DSG Playing XI for SA20 2025:

Quinton de Kock

Matthew Breetzke

Kane Williamson

JJ Smuts

Heinrich Klaasen

Marcus Stoinis

Wiaan Mulder

Keshav Maharaj

Shamar Joseph

Junior Dala

Noor Ahmad

Bench: Brandon King, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, CJ King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Woakes

Strongest Points:

Keshav Maharaj leads the spin attack, bringing experience and control, while Noor Ahmad provides a mystery spin option.

A key strength of the team is the presence of players like Marcus Stoinis and Heinrich Klaasen, who can turn the game with their powerful hitting ability.

The team boasts experience players like Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, and Keshav Maharaj.

Weakest Points:

One of the weaknesses of the Durban’s Super Giants could be their relatively inexperienced pace bowling attack.

Another potential weakness for the Durban Super Giants is their reliance on a predominantly right-handed batting lineup in the top 6, with only one left-handed batsman, Quinton de Kock.

