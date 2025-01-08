News
Durban's Super Giants Playing XI
News
January 8, 2025 - 12:54 pm

Durban’s Super Giants Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best DSG Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The team boasts a wealth of experience, with players like Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, and Keshav Maharaj.

Durban's Super Giants Playing XI

With SA20 2025 approaching, Durban’s Super Giants, last season’s runners-up, made significant moves to strengthen their roster during the auction.

The acquisition of Shamar Joseph for R425,000, making him the franchise’s most expensive signing this season.

Also Read: India or Australia? Who Will Meet South Africa in the WTC 2025 Final?

Ahead of the auction, Durban retained key players like Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Additionally, the team also pre-signed Brandon King, Kane Williamson, and Chris Woakes.

They also added CJ King as a rookie and Marcus Stoinis as a wildcard pick. With a well-rounded mix of talent, the Durban’s Super Giants will be aiming for the title this time.

DSG Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmad Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shamar Joseph, CJ King (rookie).

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Durban’s Super Giants might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest DSG Playing XI for SA20 2025:

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Matthew Breetzke
  • Kane Williamson
  • JJ Smuts
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Wiaan Mulder
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Shamar Joseph
  • Junior Dala
  • Noor Ahmad

Bench: Brandon King, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, CJ King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chris Woakes

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]

Strongest Points:

  • Keshav Maharaj leads the spin attack, bringing experience and control, while Noor Ahmad provides a mystery spin option.
  • A key strength of the team is the presence of players like Marcus Stoinis and Heinrich Klaasen, who can turn the game with their powerful hitting ability.
  • The team boasts experience players like Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, and Keshav Maharaj.

Weakest Points:

  • One of the weaknesses of the Durban’s Super Giants could be their relatively inexperienced pace bowling attack.
  • Another potential weakness for the Durban Super Giants is their reliance on a predominantly right-handed batting lineup in the top 6, with only one left-handed batsman, Quinton de Kock.

