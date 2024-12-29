India or Australia? Who Will Meet South Africa in the WTC 2025 Final?

With South Africa winning the first Test against Pakistan, a repeat of the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia is no longer possible.

South Africa have secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set for June 2025 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, after a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test of their two-match series.

Chasing a target of 148, the Proteas found themselves in a tough spot at 99/8, but Kagiso Rabada (31*) and Marco Jansen (16*) kept their composure and guided the team to victory in Centurion during the second session of Day 4.

South Africa only needed one win from the series to confirm their spot in the WTC final, and with this victory, the result of the second Test no longer matters. The Proteas are now at the top of the WTC standings, with their place in the final secured.

This outcome has increased the pressure on India and Australia, who are competing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Both teams now need to perform perfectly to secure their place in the WTC final. With South Africa winning the first Test against Pakistan, a repeat of the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia is no longer possible.

India’s PCT is 55.88 after the drawn Test in Brisbane. This leaves them in third place on the WTC standings, behind South Africa and Australia. Australia, currently in second place with 58.89 PCT, still has three matches remaining. One is against India, and the other two are against Sri Lanka.

India and Australia’s WTC Final Scenarios

With the final stretch of the WTC cycle ahead, all eyes are on the ongoing India-Australia Test in Melbourne. The match is currently in its fifth and final day, and the outcome will be crucial in deciding the fate of both teams in the race for the WTC final.

Here are the possible scenarios for both teams:

Scenario 1: India Lose in Melbourne, Draw in Sydney

India will finish with 118 points.

Australia will surpass India by the end of the series and qualify for the final.

Scenario 2: India Draw in Both Melbourne and Sydney

India will finish with 122 points and a 53.50 percentage.

Australia will need to win at least one match against Sri Lanka to overtake India and qualify for the final.

Scenario 3: India Win Both Tests

India will finish with 138 points and a 60.53 percentage.

Australia will be eliminated from the WTC final race, regardless of their results against Sri Lanka.

Scenario 4: India Draw in Melbourne and Win in Sydney

India will finish the WTC cycle with 130 points and a 57.01 PCT.

Australia must then beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to qualify for the WTC final.

With the final stretch of the WTC cycle ahead, all eyes are on the India-Australia Tests. Both teams have everything to play for, as they fight for a spot in the WTC final.

