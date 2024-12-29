Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]

She expressed that when he finally reached the century, they were overwhelmed with happiness and pride, feeling as though they were the ones playing the game.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s sister was invited to Australian media commentary, where she shared her family’s emotional journey as her brother scored a century in the Boxing Day Test.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s pursuit of a memorable Test century seemed challenging when Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah lost their wickets.

Also Read: More Drama in Boxing Day Test! Jasprit Bumrah Gets a Wicket but Bowls a No-Ball As Nathan Lyon Gets a Reprieve

As the situation grew tense, the cameras focused on his anxious father. But he wasn’t the only member of the Reddy family feeling the nerves at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the fourth Test between India and Australia.

Tejaswi Shares Family’s Emotional Rollercoaster During Nitish’s Century

Nitish’ sister, Tejaswi, shared her family’s emotional experience during his century, saying they were anxious as he neared the milestone, especially when his score was at 97 and 99. She expressed that when he finally reached the century, they were overwhelmed with happiness and pride, feeling as though they were the ones playing the game.

“We were praying to God for it to be a century. We were very tense when the score was at 97, 99 but when he hit the century, we were speechless. We were very happy and proud. It felt like it wasn’t him playing the game but me and my family playing the game,” said Nitish’s sister Tejaswi, who spoke to the ABC broadcast team on air.

"My brother had kept that promise and proved it himself. And I'm happy for it." 🥰



🏏A wholesome chat with Tejaswi Reddy, sister of Nitish Kumar Reddy, after an emotional maiden Test century for the family.



📻 Hear the full chat: https://t.co/HiWuh67Z9B #AUSvIND📻 pic.twitter.com/KYCgL04LZN — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 29, 2024

Father’s Sacrifice and Nitish’s Dedication

She shared that their journey to success has been difficult and full of challenges. She mentioned how their father gave up his job to support Nitish’s cricket career, despite facing criticism from others who thought it was a wrong decision. However, their father remained confident in his choice, and Nitish, with his dedication, proved everyone wrong. She emphasized that their success is the result of both their father’s sacrifice and Nitish’s hard work.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been a rough path. When my father sacrificed his job, there were many people who did not support it and said that he was making the wrong decision. But my father was sure that he was making a good decision. He always supported my brother and the thing I should tell is that my brother kept that promise and proved it himself. It’s just not my father’s sacrifice, it’s his dedication too. It’s a combination thing and it worked out,” Tejaswi added.

Also Read: ‘Luckiest Player I Have Seen in My Entire Life’ – Jasprit Bumrah Fumes As Marnus Labuschagne Rode His Luck in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Tejaswi Recalls Nitish’s Breakthrough U19 Performance

Nitish’s sister recalled a pivotal moment before the IPL when Nitish was playing in the U19 team. She mentioned how he scored 441 runs in a game, which made them realize his potential and believe he would achieve great things in cricket. She added that Nitish had always promised them he would make it big, and he has kept that promise.

“It was before the IPL itself when he was in the U19. He scored 441 and then we realised, he has the capability and that he would make it big. He has always promised that to us,” she further added.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 114 runs off 189 balls, including 11 fours and 1 six, helping India to reach a total of 369 runs in their first innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.









