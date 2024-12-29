News
As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.
WATCH
December 29, 2024 - 2:14 pm

More Drama in Boxing Day Test! Jasprit Bumrah Gets a Wicket but Bowls a No-Ball As Nathan Lyon Gets a Reprieve

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.

As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne has had no shortage of chaos and drama, and another one unfolded during the end moments of the fourth day. This time a no-ball saved Nathan Lyon in the final over of the day as the partnership continued to frustrate.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Nathan Lyon tried to defend with hard hands but could only get an outside edge, and the ball flew straight to the third slip. Initially, KL Rahul couldn’t hold it and the ball slipped, but he used his legs to grab it eventually.

As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped. There was finally a breakthrough India were looking for, but one mistake took away all the good work to draw a false shot.

Also Read: ‘Luckiest Player I Have Seen in My Entire Life’ – Jasprit Bumrah Fumes As Marnus Labuschagne Rode His Luck in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The whole team was dejected because India were desperate to break the stand and finish the innings, but Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland didn’t allow that on the fourth day. Bumrah deserved that five-wicket haul because he bowled exceptionally well throughout the innings and kept coming hard at the opponent.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland form a 55-run stand for the final wicket

India removed nine wickets for 173 runs during the third innings and looked set to bundle Australia quickly. However, that didn’t happen as Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland showed good application and kept going.

India tried everything, but nothing worked as the final wicket partnership stretched to 55 runs and took Australia’s lead to 333. They will look to continue tomorrow and bat as much as possible to post a big target for India.

The Indian batters haven’t been in great form, so Australia would fancy their chances to bundle them and get their second win of the series. Meanwhile, India’s first task will be to break this frustrating stand as early as possible.

The track hasn’t shown enough demons, and it will be interesting to see whether India go for the win or play safe. This game is still wide open, and all results are possible.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Nathan Lyon

