Three combinations that could replace the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli pair as T20I openers

Opening the batting will not just need sheer talent, but the player should possess a calm demeanour who can anchor the innings and take on the attack to the opposition as and when required.

The Indian team won the T20 World Cup 2024 to end a trophy drought of 13 years but it was a bittersweet moment for the fans as they saw three big stars of the game call it quits in the shortest format - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

With the absence of Rohit and Virat particularly, there is now a massive void at the top of the batting order and whoever will replace them and become a mainstay will shoulder massive responsibility and expectations.

The duo, over the years, have given a testament to their sheer prowess by time and again delivering and stepping up to the occasion, as was visible in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

While Virat had a slow tournament throughout, he performed in the most crucial match during the Final against South Africa, slamming a 59-ball 76 which also earned him a Player of the Match Award.

Rohit too played selflessly, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 156.70 and finished as the highest run scorer for India with 257 runs in 8 matches.

Opening the batting will not just need sheer talent, but the player should possess a calm demeanour who can anchor the innings and take on the attack to the opposition as and when required.

While there are a number of promising options who can take over the mantle, let's take a look at the three possible and best combinations that the management can opt for.

ALSO READ: Four options for India's next T20I captain

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill

The dynamic young and talented pair of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be the prime contenders to replace Virat and Rohit at the top. Both players have already established themselves as premier batters and the left-right combination would be something that would give the pair an edge.

Telegram Group Join Now

Jaiswal, the southpaw opener was also an understudy to Rohit and Kohli in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad.

It will be an extremely balanced pairing as well with Yashasvi taking on the attacking route while Shubman can ensure to anchor the innings and build a foundation.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion at the top will help the left-right combination going.

Rututaj Gaikwad is another exciting talent in the Indian pool and he has already given glimpses of his tremendous talent. He has also led India to gold at Asian Games and was took over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy from MS Dhoni.

Thus, Gaikwad's mindset at the top of the order to navigate difficult situations along with a force like Jaiswal can be a worthy replacement for the massive void left by Kohli and Rohit.

ALSO READ: Five players we won't see playing T20Is again for India

3. KL Rahul- Shubman Gill

KL Rahul may have been overlooked by the selectors since the T20 World Cup 2022 but he remains the most seasoned top-order batter in the Indian circuit following the exit of Rohit and Kohli.

One good IPL season might just bring him back into the mix.

Rahul is a remarkable batter with a versatile array of shots. When he hits his stride, he becomes nearly unbeatable. Furthermore, he offers a reliable option for wicketkeeping as well.

Rahul is also a performer on big occasions and he along with Shubman Gill will bring in a pair of experienced and youth into the dynamics.

While it will be an entirely right-handed combination, it doesn't necessarily seem to bother selectors as is evident with their choice of Rohit and Kohli as an opening pair.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.