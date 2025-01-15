Top 5 Highest Team Scores For India In Men’s And Women’s ODIs: India Women Create History

Here are the highest totals ever in ODI history

Indian women’s team led by Smriti Mandhana broke a slew of records on Wednesday in the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot with a team total of 435/5 in 50 overs.

By reaching that score, Indian women now hold the highest total for India in the format for men’s and women’s categories. Here are the totals which make for India’s Top 5 highest ODI totals.

435/5 India Women vs Ireland Women, Rajkot – 2025

Just three days after recording their highest team total in Women’s ODIs with 370/5 in the second ODI, India breached the 400-run barrier for the first time in their history, becoming only the third team in Women’s ODIs to do and the fourth highest total in the women’s format.

In the women’s category the total stands fourth highest in history and the eighth time the 400-run mark was crossed.

Captain Smriti Mandhana smashed 135 off just 80 balls while her opening partner Pratika Rawal scored 154 off 129 balls in her maiden ODI ton, while keeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s 59 off 42 balls paved way for India’s massive total.

It was also second consecutive 150-plus opening stand between Mandhana and Rawal who put 156 for the first wicket in the second ODI against Ireland. They followed it up with 233-run stand in the third ODI in 26.4 overs.

India dismissed Ireland for 131 all out in 31.4 overs to win by 304 runs — their biggest margin of victory in Women’s ODIs.

418/5 India Men vs West Indies Men, Indore – 2011

Fresh from their ODI World Cup win, India put the visiting West Indies to the sword by breaching the 400-run mark for the fourth time in their history which was underlined by one special innings. For the second time in ODI history, it was an Indian who reached 200 runs in an innings as opener Virender Sehwag smashed 216 off 149 balls, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s highest score off 200 not out. Suresh Raina (55 off 44 balls) and Gautam Gambhir (67 off 67 balls) added to the total as India bundled out West Indies for 265 to win by 153 runs.

414/7 India Men vs Sri Lanka Men, Rajkot – 2009

In an absolute thriller at Rajkot in December, 2009, India were put into bat first. Sehwag and Tendulkar were in fine form scoring 146 and 69 respectively while captain MS Dhoni smacked 72 off 53 balls to lay the foundation for the big score.

Tilakaratne Dilshan, who was at the height of his powers at that time, kept Sri Lanka in the game with a stunning 160 off 124 balls while fellow opener Upul Tharanga’s 60-ball 67 took the score to 188 in just 24 overs. Captain Kumar Sangakkara went hammer and tongs with 43-ball 90 to further inch Sri Lanka to a famous win. However, losing three wickets in the chaotic last two overs saw them finish just three runs short of the target.

413/5 India Men vs Bermuda Men, Port Of Spain – 2007

The only bright spot in India’s calamitous 2007 World Cup campaign. Batting first against minnows Bermuda breezed to a 400-plus score thanks to a 87-ball 114 by Virender Sehwag, 89 by opener Sourav Ganguly and 83 off 46 balls by Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar, batting at an off position of No.6, contributed with 57 not out of 29 balls. Bermuda had no answer as five of their batters were dismissed for ducks with David Hemp the lone warrior with 76 not out. India won the game by 257 runs.

410/4 India Men vs Netherlands Men, Bengaluru – 2023

India were in romping form in the league phase of 2023 ODI World Cup at home and the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted yet another runfest. Batting first, openers Shubman Gill (51 off 32 balls) and Rohit Sharma (61 off 54 balls) got them off to a flying start while Virat Kohli scored a measured 51 off 56 balls.

The fireworks were reserved for Shreyas Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) and KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) as they added 208 runs for the fourth wicket, taking the score past 400. The Dutch were skittled out for 250 with India leisurely using nine bowlers.

