Why RCB Women could beat RCB Men to a title?

RCB Women have assembled a formidable squad for the inaugural WPL season. We take a look at why they are one of the favourites to win the title.

The Women's Premier League is finally coming to reality as the world class players gear up to compete in what could be an electrifying atmosphere in Mumbai. The tournament begins from March 4 and will conclude on March 26.

Five teams will face each other twice in the group stage with the team which tops the table advancing through the final while the next two best sides meet in an Eliminator. When the auction took place for the WPL 2023, one franchise stole the show and it was Royal Challengers Bangalore. It's the same franchise that hasn't managed to win a title in 15 editions of the men's IPL.

An Army of Generational Superstars

RCB Women have managed to bring together some of the biggest names in world cricket such as Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight and Megan Schutt. And on top of that, they have two of India's brightest stars in Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh. All of them have the ability to win matches on their own. RCB Women also cover most of the bases that are required to be a successful T20 team. Their strengths outweigh those of their competitors, raising the hopes that they could end the trophy drought for RCB.

Mandhana is one of the best batters in the world with an outstanding record. She has over 4900 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 130 while averaging 29.

Sophie Devine has been a T20 stalwart for over a decade. Her numbers speak for itself. With over 9500 runs and 299 wickets, the all-rounder adds great value to the side. She averages 34 and strikes at 129 with the bat.

Ellyse Perry has reinvented her T20 game and has been in superb form. She's arguably the greatest player in women's cricket. Perry averages 41 with the bat for over 6000 runs while picking 228 scalps.

Richa Ghosh has developed into a reliable middle order batter in recent times and adds firepower to the RCB Women side.

