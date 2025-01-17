19-Year-Old LSG Recruit Impresses in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Two Crucial Knocks

Although Maharashtra couldn't reach the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, he impressed with two strong knocks in the quarter-final and semi-final, which were his first two List A matches.

19-year-old LSG player Arshin Kulkarni shines in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts with two important innings. The all-rounder from Maharashtra was picked by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 30 lakh.

Arshin Shines with a Century on List A Debut

In the quarter-final against Punjab, Maharashtra batted first, with Arshin Kulkarni, making his List A debut, opening the innings. He scored 107 off 137 balls, including 14 fours, with a strike rate of 78.10. Despite Maharashtra’s early wickets, Arshin led the innings, batting until the 45th over and contributing to his team’s score of 275/6.

In the second innings, he bowled four overs for seven runs, one wicket, and a 1.80 economy rate. His all-round performance was critical to Maharashtra’s 70-run victory, which earned them a spot in the semi-final.

Arshin Kulkarni Impresses with a Fighting 90 in the Semi-Final

In the semi-final against Vidarbha, Maharashtra faced a massive 381-run target. Ruturaj and Arshin Kulkarni started the innings for Maharashtra, but Ruturaj was dismissed early. The team was unable to stay in the game, but Arshin scored an excellent 90 off 101 balls, including eight fours and a six at an 89.11 strike rate. He batted until the 37th over.

Maharashtra lost by 69 runs, but Arshin’s performance was the positive. His strong start in List A cricket will bolster the confidence of his IPL team, the Lucknow Super Giants, where he may be on the bench but can make an impact when given the opportunity in the coming season.

