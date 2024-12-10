3 Major Weaknesses of Gujarat Titans Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Some areas remain unaddressed, which might create challenges as they compete in a fiercely contested tournament.

Gujarat Titans approached the IPL 2025 mega auction with a focus on reinforcing their squad, retaining their core players, and making strategic additions to strengthen their lineup.

The team added depth and balance by signing a reliable top-order batter and seasoned bowlers to bolster both their batting and bowling departments.

However, despite these positive moves, Gujarat Titans still face a few critical concerns that could influence their campaign.

Some areas remain unaddressed, which might create challenges as they compete in a fiercely contested tournament. Let’s take a closer look at three major weaknesses that could impact their performance in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Lack a Reliable Finisher

Gujarat Titans have a strong top order, but they don’t have a dependable player who can consistently finish games. In T20 cricket, the role of a finisher is crucial and often decides the outcome of close matches. While Rahul Tewatia has shown promise under pressure, the team still lacks a player who can reliably deliver in challenging situations.

While Shahrukh Khan has potential, he is yet to establish himself as a reliable finisher, especially when chasing big totals or when the top order falters. Similarly, Sherfane Rutherford has shown promise in his early international career but is yet to prove himself in the IPL format. This gap in the lineup could pose a challenge for Gujarat Titans during critical moments in the upcoming season.

Concerns Over Gujarat Titans’ Death-Bowling Strength

Gujarat Titans boast a strong bowling lineup featuring Siraj, Rabada, and Krishna, who are excellent new-ball bowlers and can dominate in the powerplay. However, they lack a reliable death-over specialist, which could expose them in crucial moments. Rabada’s economy rate in the death overs has been a concern in previous IPL seasons, and Siraj’s performance in the final overs has shown inconsistency.

This gap in their bowling attack could prove costly in high-pressure scenarios, where tight finishes or high-scoring chases demand precision in the closing overs. It may pose a concern for Gujarat in the upcoming season.

Insufficient Depth in Domestic Batting Lineup

Gujarat Titans have strong backups in their bowling department, including Gerald Coetzee, Ishant Sharma, Sai Kishore, and Arshad Khan. However, their domestic batting lineup lacks depth. While the playing XI is solid, the bench features unproven players like Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror, who have struggled in the IPL, along with young talents Nishant Sindhu and Kumar Kushagra who are still new to the league.

This lack of reliable domestic batting options could be a weakness for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season, especially if key players face injuries or dips in form. The team may struggle to rely on the bench in critical moments.

