3 Players other than KL Rahul who can become RCB Captain in IPL 2025

Current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis recently turned 40 and there is a possibility that the franchise might let him go ahead of IPL 2025.

With a mega-auction slated to be held ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the permutations and combinations have once again started as the franchises seek to build the best possible team and aim to win the coveted trophy.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise is expected to go after a player who can don the captaincy role since current skipper Faf du Plessis recently turned 40 and there is a possibility that he may retire from the tournament soon.

The Proteas star joined the Bengaluru outfit from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the goal of guiding the franchise to their maiden IPL trophy but has been unable to achieve victory.

One strong link to captain RCB is dynamic wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. Multiple reports suggest that Rahul might be parting ways from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he faced a humiliating failure last season and was publicly disrespected by the owner.

While KL Rahul returning to his former team is on the cards, in case the move doesn't go through, let's take a look at three such alternate options RCB can go for who can take over the captaincy reins and propel them towards history.

Virat Kohli

The star India batter has already led the side previously and can step up if the franchise needs him. Kohli, who took over the RCB captaincy from Daniel Vettori in the 2013 season, finished with 66 wins and 70 defeats in 140 games as RCB skipper.

It was in 2021, during phase 2 of the tournament that Kohli announced he would quit as captain of the side after the season. However, another chance to lead the side can revive Kohli's ambitions of guiding the team to their first IPL title and would be a fitting win for the franchise.

Rohit Sharma

It would be a dream come true for IPL enthusiasts to witness Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing for the same team. Following Rohit Sharma's dismissal as captain by the Mumbai Indians (MI), there's a growing chance that the Indian skipper might consider joining a different franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, eager to clinch their maiden IPL title, would likely go all out to acquire Rohit if he becomes available in the mega auction.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav might be another player who could leave MI in the upcoming season. With his recent appointment as India's T20I captain, franchises view SKY as a viable captaincy candidate.

RCB might consider Surya to lead their team in the IPL, as his exceptional batting skills in the T20 format would significantly bolster RCB's batting lineup.

